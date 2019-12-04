Zack Wheeler agrees to deal with Phillies; Madison Bumgarner next on Twins radar?

The Zack Wheeler sweepstakes came to an end Wednesday and the pitcher isn’t headed to Minnesota. The righthander agreed to a five-year deal worth $118 million with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to ESPN.

Wheeler was known to be on the Twins’ radar and the team made him an offer and was willing to give five years, according to Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV and SKOR North.

The Phillies, Reds and White Sox entered Wednesday “still alive” in the bidding, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic. Wheeler, 29, was 11-8 with a 3.96 ERA last season with the New York Mets in 31 games. The Twins could turn their attention to free agent lefthander Madison Bumgarner.