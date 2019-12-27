Twins notes: Evaluating the trades and free agent signings made during Derek Falvey’s tenure

A few late-December thoughts on the Twins…

The Twins are waiting on Josh Donaldson to choose his team. Minnesota, it seems, is a real player for Donaldson. Piecing together various reports, it appears the Twins and Nationals have offered Donaldson a four-year deal in the neighborhood of $100 million. Donaldson reportedly prefers to stay with Atlanta, where he spent 2019 rebuilding his value, but the Braves look hesitant to go four years, and have been linked to third basemen Nolan Arenado and Kris Bryant in trade talks. The Twins, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, have “made a great impression” on Donaldson.

Getting Donaldson wouldn’t address their starting pitching problem, but it would be a huge win for the organization, which to this point has largely struck out in free agency this offseason. They failed to land their preferred free agent pitching target, Zack Wheeler, and watched Madison Bumgarner, Hyun-Jin Ryu, and Dallas Kuechel all sign with other teams.

Minnesota got lucky when Jake Odorizzi accepted the qualifying offer—if he knew how the market would explode this offseason after being stagnant the previous two, he may not have accepted. They re-signed Michael Pineda and Sergio Romo, and added Tyler Clippard and Alex Avila. Those are solid moves, but coming off a 101-win season with money to spend, it’s nowhere near enough.

Donaldson would change that. He’d shore up the infield defense and add a huge bat to an already potent lineup. He would also represent a much-needed signal to the fanbase that the club is serious about contending for a World Series with their winning window wide open. The time has never been better to strike, and failing to do so would be disappointing on a number of levels.

Derek Falvey and Thad Levine have earned the benefit of the doubt (and their contract extensions) after turning a 100-loss team into a 100-win team in three years. The upgrades they’ve made behind the scenes in analytics and player development haven’t just brought the organization into the 21st Century, but made the Twins one of the most progressive and forward-thinking clubs in the game, and they reaped the rewards in 2019. The development of Mitch Garver, Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler and others played a huge role in their success last year.

While the praise they’ve earned is well-deserved, Falvey and Levine’s track record in trades and free agency has been a mixed bag during their Twins tenure. They’ve made a number of shrewd moves, including trading for Odorizzi in 2018 and signing Nelson Cruz and Marwin Gonzalez last year. They’ve also had their fair share of missteps.

In 2017, they traded for Jaime Garcia, then reversed course a week later in the midst of a losing streak and sold, shipping Garcia to the Yankees and their best reliever, Brandon Kintzler, to the Nationals. That proved to be a misevaluation of where the team was at, with the Twins rather comfortably earning the second wild card spot, five games ahead of the Angels. (Note: the Garcia trade did bring back Zack Littell.)

In 2018, they committed $34 million in the offseason to Addison Reed, Logan Morrison, and Lance Lynn, who failed to provide the production those contracts warranted. They signed, then released, Anibal Sanchez in spring training, who went on to have great years in 2018 and 2019 with the Braves and Nationals.

Last offseason, rather than simply adding Nick Anderson to the 40-man roster, they traded him to the Marlins for a non-prospect. Anderson developed into one of the better relievers in baseball, earning second team all-MLB last season.

At the ‘19 trade deadline, they failed to acquire the starting pitcher they desperately needed, instead adding Romo and Sam Dyson. Romo worked out well, Dyson did not.

The jury’s still out on other trades. At the ’18 trade deadline, they traded Eduardo Escobar to Arizona and Ryan Pressly to Houston for prospects Ernie De La Trinidad, Jhoan Duran, Gabriel Maciel, Gilberto Celestino, and Jorge Alcala. Duran has developed into one of the top pitching prospects in the organization, and Alcala pitched briefly for the Twins at the end of 2019. Celestino was added to the 40-man this offseason. Meanwhile, Pressly has become one of the best relievers in baseball and signed an extension with Houston, while Escobar was a 4-WAR player for Arizona last year and also received an extension. They did do well in getting Devin Smeltzer and Luke Raley from the Dodgers for Brian Dozier during that deadline.

All this is to say that while Falvey and Levine’s entire body of work with the organization has been very strong, their performance on the free agent and trade markets has been less impressive. What they do in the next two months, and at the trade deadline in 2020, could go a long way to reframing that narrative.

——————————————————————————————————————————

Although the starting rotation figures to change before spring training, the bullpen now appears mostly set (barring trades). With the additions of Romo and Clippard, here’s a look at where the ‘pen stands:

Locks:

Taylor Rogers, LHP

Tyler Duffey, RHP

Tyler Clippard, RHP

Sergio Romo, RHP

Trevor May, RHP

Zack Littell, RHP

In the mix:

Cody Stashak, RHP

Matt Wisler, RHP

Fernando Romero, RHP

Danny Coulombe, LHP

Devin Smeltzer, LHP

Lewis Thorpe, LHP

Jorge Alcala, RHP

The Twins will likely convert Brusdar Graterol back to a starter in 2020, and could do the same with Romero and Alcala. Smeltzer and Thorpe (and perhaps Randy Dobnak if he’s not in the rotation) should be swing men again in 2020.

There’s plenty to be excited about here. The performance of relievers varies dramatically year-to-year, so it’s no guarantee Rogers, Duffey, Clippard and others will repeat their strong 2019 campaigns. If they come close, though, the Twins should have a very strong ‘pen in 2020, with a number of young, intriguing arms in contention to get significant big league time next summer.

Speaking of Graterol, it seems unlikely the Twins would open the year with him in the big league rotation. He has a total of nine starts above High-A, and even though he got major league experience last year as a reliever, the Twins will likely want to be cautious with arguably their top pitching prospect. Graterol will probably be on an innings limit (100-120 innings seems reasonable) this season after spending most of last year injured, so if he pitches well in his first few starts in Triple-A he could get 10-15 starts with the Twins next summer. This all assumes, of course, that the Twins do indeed convert him back to starting.

If Jordan Balazovic pitches well in Double-A, he too could be a part of the Twins’ rotation in 2020. Balazovic ended last season in Pensacola after spending almost the entire year in A-ball, where he was dominant (2.69 ERA, 12.4 K/9, 2.4 BB/9, 0.4 HR/9). Balazovic could join Graterol and Duran in helping to fill the fifth rotation spot. Those three would likely surface in the big leagues later in the season, while Dobnak, Smeltzer, and Thorpe figure to be fighting for roster spots all year long.

Even with the plethora of young arms at or near the big leagues, the Twins still have to acquire a minimum of one starter via trade by the start of the season. With Pineda not due back until mid-May, only Jose Berrios and Odorizzi are locks to start the season in the rotation. Even adding one more starter would leave two rotation spots open until Pineda returns, which might be more uncertainty than the Twins are comfortable with. Trading for a veteran pitcher with one year of control left (think: Robbie Ray) along with a controllable arm (Sandy Alcantara, Caleb Smith etc.) would ensure the Twins would be adequately covered through the season’s first six weeks, while leaving plenty of flexibility for the aforementioned prospects to fill in through the rest of 2020 and beyond.