Twins sign Tyler Clippard

The Twins announced Friday they’ve signed veteran reliever Tyler Clippard to a one-year contract. Clippard will reportedly earn $2.75 million in 2020. The team also officially announced the signing of Sergio Romo to a one-year deal, with a club option for 2021.

Clippard, once considered one of the best relievers in baseball, had a very strong 2019 season in Cleveland. In his age-34 season, he had a 2.90 ERA, 0.855 WHIP, 26.6% strikeout rate, and 6.2% walk rate. His home run rate of 1.2 was the lowest it’s been since 2016, despite the league-wide increase in long balls.

He may not be the dominant reliever he was during his prime in Washington, but Clippard’s put together two very good seasons after a down year in 2017. He’ll give the Twins another dependable arm out of the ‘pen in the mid to late innings.

The bullpen now appears to be coming into focus. With the signings of Clippard and Romo, along with the minor league deal given to Daniel Coulombe–who should have a shot to make the team as the second lefty in the ‘pen– the Twins have added to a core that includes Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey, Trevor May, and Zack Littell. If those players are able to replicate their 2019 production, Minnesota should have a solidly above-average bullpen in 2020, with the chance to add more at the trade deadline.