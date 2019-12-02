Twins non-tender C.J. Cron and reliever Trevor Hildenberger

The Twins will not tender a contract for first baseman C.J. Cron ahead of Monday night’s deadline to do so, the team confirmed.

The Twins also non-tendered reliever Trevor Hildenberger, according to a source. Earlier Monday the Twins announced a 1-year contract with infielder Ehire Adrianza.

Cron hit .253/.311/.469 with 25 home runs this season, and his .325 Weighted On-Base Average ranked 29th among MLB first baseman with at least 250 plate appearances.

If the Twins were to offer him a contract, one MLB Trade Rumors estimate projected that he would earn $7.7 million. Without a contract offer from the Twins, he will be a free agent.

Cron, who turns 30 in January, was brought in to replace Joe Mauer at first base. The Twins claimed Cron on waivers (from the Rays) last winter and paid him $4.8 million in 2019.

Cron had thumb surgery this offseason to address a lingering injury that he wrestled with for the better part of the summer. It’s not clear the extent to which that injury hampered his performance offensively or with the glove at first base. But if healthy Cron is a decent bet for a better season this upcoming year.

The Twins will “save” some money with the transaction but it does present a new area of need to address at first base.