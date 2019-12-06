Veteran catcher Alex Avila agrees to one-year deal with Twins

The Twins have found their backup catcher to Mitch Garver.

Veteran Alex Avila has agreed to a one-year, $4.25 million contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Avila, who will turn 33 on Jan. 29, has played 11 big-league seasons and spent the past two years with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has spent the majority of his career with the Detroit Tigers and also had stops with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox. The left-handed hitting Avila will replace catcher Jason Castro, who remains a free agent.

Avila slashed .207/.353/.421 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs in only 63 games and 164 at-bats last season. He has a career slash line of .235/.348/.396 with 103 homers and 386 RBIs in 995 games.

Alex’s father, Al, is the executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Detroit Tigers.

Castro, 32, spent three years with the Twins and hit .232/.332/.435 with 13 home runs and 30 RBIs in 79 games last season.