Wetmore: Dallas Keuchel is a good pitcher, imperfect fit with Twins

Dallas Keuchel didn’t find the market he was looking for last winter, and so he waited. He waited on the job market until the June draft passed, removed the negative incentive associated with signing him to a contract, and he went to work for the Braves.

Now, the Minnesota Twins are “pursuing” Keuchel, according to a report Tuesday from the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

Keuchel is a good pitcher and he’d make the Twins better in 2020. He’s also an imperfect fit, in my opinion, considering the pieces that would be in place around him with the Twins — or, more accurately, behind him.

Let’s not rehash the whole winter holdout saga here, complete with its turns, its apparent negative impact on Keuchel’s market last year, the route he chose to take relative to Craig Kimbrel, and the speculation over what he’s looking for this time around in free agency. Let’s just focus on the fact that Keuchel has been a good starting pitcher, is available, and reportedly being pursued by the Twins.

After “settling” for that one-year deal in Atlanta, the former Cy Young winner made 19 starts for a good Braves team, pitched 112 2/3 innings and had a 3.75 ERA. Atlanta lost both of the games that he started in the NLDS this year, though he pitched all right on the whole: 8 postseason innings, 4 earned runs, including 3 homers.

The issue with Kecuhel not that he’s not a good pitcher. He won a ring (2017), he won a Cy Young (2015) and he’s got that name brand recognition as a soon-to-be-32-year-old. The issue here is that I don’t see him as a perfect fit in Minnesota.

Unlike accomplished pitchers such as Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom, Blake Snell or Matthew Boyd, the man in question in this column just doesn’t strike out many hitters. That’s OK on its own — there’s more to life than pitching, and there’s more to pitching than strikeouts. (Among starters with 100 or more innings last season, Keuchel ranked 89th with an 18.7% strikeout rate, which is a lower rate than Jake Odorizzi, José Berríos, Michael Pineda, Kyle Gibson, Lewis Thorpe, Randy Dobnak, and Cody Stashak.)

And unlike Cole, deGrom, Snell or the recently signed Zack Wheeler, Keuchel doesn’t have a big fastball. He averaged 89.5 mph with his fastball last season, per Brooks Baseball, and FanGraphs rated his fastball speed 125th out of 130 pitchers with at least 100 innings last year. Here again, there is more to pitching than velocity, but it’s a good starting point to evaluate his future, and even for a lefty these are not page-jumping numbers.

So how did this guy that I just spent 2 paragraphs dumping on turn in his 3.75 ERA last season and put himself in position to cash in better in his second crack at free agency? He’s a groundball machine. Keuchel led baseball last year with a 60.1% groundball rate (minimum 100 innings). He was a way better groundball guy than Minnesota’s departed groundball guy, Kyle Gibson (51.4%), or their up-and-coming groundball guy, Randy Dobnak (50.9%).

Seems to me like a good way to get guys out in 2020. Don’t let them kill you with 40 home runs in a year. Keep your team in a game. Make the other guys string together a bunch of hits and walks if they’re going to score multiple runs during your shift. Of course, a safe way would be to just strike out every batter you face, but that’s often easier type than it is to accomplish in real life.

So, if we agree that Dallas Keuchel is a Good Pitcher do we think that he’s going to get Mid-Rotation Starter Money — definitely less than Stephen Strasburg and probably less than Zack Wheeler, but more than the $18 promised to Jake Odorizzi or Cole Hamels?

That’s cool, and I hope he gets paid. But if I’m Minnesota, I wouldn’t be too keen on the idea of putting a groundball guy on the mound in front of an infield with Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sanó and Luis Arráez penciled in to gobble up those grounders. To maximize Keuchel’s talents, I’d want to put him out there for 32 starts in front of a bunch of Gold Glovers.

The composition of the Twins’ infield, barring substantial changes, would make me more inclined than average to trade grounders in favor flyballs and strikeouts. And signing Keuchel would be to make the opposite bet.