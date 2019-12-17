Who says no? Five trades that could bring back impact pitching

The Twins returned from the Winter Meetings in San Diego last week without the impact starter they’re seeking. Although they’ve reportedly engaged in talks with the camps of Zack Wheeler, Madison Bumgarner, and Hyun-Jin Ryu this offseason, they haven’t landed any of them, and only Ryu remains on the market.

In competing with teams like the Dodgers, Nationals, Yankees, and Phillies for these players, the Twins are in a difficult spot. Even coming off a 101-win season, and with a growing reputation for having a strong culture and good clubhouse, location matters, and many players prefer to be on the coasts and/or play in warm-weather cities. Wheeler reportedly had a strong desire to stay on the east coast, and Bumgarner has a ranch in Arizona. The Twins, then, are in a position where they may have to significantly outbid teams that have higher payrolls than them to begin with to land a big fish.

Add it all up and it appears the trade market is the most viable path to landing a top starter. Playing in a weak division with a record-setting offense, the window has never been more open for Minnesota. They need to acquire a starter, and anything short of landing someone who’s at or near Jose Berrios’ level would be a disappointment for an organization that has legitimate World Series aspirations.

With that in mind, let’s throw some stuff against the wall. Here are five trades that could address the Twins’ pitching needs.

Trade One

Twins get:

Noah Syndergaard (Two years of team control)

Mets get:

Eddie Rosario (Two years of team control)

Miguel Sano (Two years of team control)

In Syndergaard, the Twins would get the stud pitcher they’re seeking. Yes, his ERA (4.28) wasn’t great last year, but his FIP (3.60) suggests he was a better pitcher than that, and his K/9 (9.2), BB/9 (2.3) and velocity (97-99 on his fastball) were all in line with his career averages. He also threw 197 2/3 innings. Syndergaard would likely be the Twins’ opening day starter, and would be with the team for his age-27 and 28 seasons. In other words, they’d be getting two years of one of the better starters in baseball in his prime who’d also be pitching for a big payday in free agency after the 2021 season. When Syndergaard’s right, he’s the type of pitcher that can carry a team in October.

The Mets would be trading from a position of strength to address areas of weakness. They recently signed Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello, and now have six starters (Jacob deGrom, Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, Steven Matz, Wacha, Porcello) for five spots, meaning they’re in position to part with Syndergaard in the right deal.

Acquiring Rosario and Sano would go a long way toward fixing two of New York’s weaknesses. In the outfield, Yoenis Cespedes remains a major question mark after missing all of 2019 with injuries. The Mets traded for Jake Marisnick to help their outfield depth, but Rosario would be a significant upgrade over Marisnick, and is the type of player that seems to thrive on the big stage. At third base, Miguel Sano could take over for Todd Frazier, who’s a free agent. This would also allow the Mets to continue to give defensive flexibility to All-Star 2B/3B/RF Jeff McNeil, who, to paraphrase Thad Levine speaking on Marwin Gonzalez, is a “multi-positional everyday player.”

On the Twins side, Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade would likely combine to fill Rosario’s shoes, with the possibility of Alex Kirilloff coming up mid-season. At third, they would have a number of options, including rotating Gonzalez and Adrianza, signing Josh Donaldson or a one-year stopgap, or making another trade. Would Rosario and Sano be enough to get a pitcher of Syndergaard’s ilk? It’s debatable. If the Twins had to throw in a mid-level prospect, it still might be worth it.

Trade Two

Twins get:

Matthew Boyd (3 years of team control)

Tigers get:

Brusdar Graterol (Twins No. 3 prospect)

Trevor Larnach (Twins No. 5 prospect)

Boyd’s an interesting case. His 4.56 ERA in 2019—due in large part to giving up an AL-worst 39 home runs–is uninspiring. Look a little deeper, though, and there’s a promising starter in there. Boyd was sixth in the American League in strikeouts (238), and he paired it with solid control (2.4 BB/9). He threw 185 1/3 innings and had a 3.3 fWAR.

Boyd will be entering his age-29 season and has three years of team control left, meaning he’s in the middle of his prime and affordable. Adding Boyd would give the Twins a third starter on the level of Berrios and Odorizzi—not a true ace, perhaps, but a very solid pitcher you’d feel comfortable starting in the playoffs.

The Tigers are at the beginning of a long rebuild and seem poised to lose 100 games again next year. By the time they’re good again, Boyd would, at best, have one year of team control left. In other words, they should be looking to unload him for high-upside prospects with many years of control. Graterol and Larnach fit the bill, and while the Twins may be reluctant to trade them to a division rival, Boyd’s worth the risk.

Trade Three

Twins get:

Sandy Alcantara

Marlins get:

Eddie Rosario

Nick Gordon (Twins No. 14 prospect)

It appears the Twins are shopping Rosario, and the Marlins were linked to him during the Winter Meetings. With just two years of team control left, a lack of improvement at the plate statistically, and Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and others on the way, it makes sense to move Rosario. He wouldn’t be enough on his own to fetch Alcantara, but Gordon would be a nice second piece. The Marlins are in full rebuild, and their 2019 2B, Starlin Castro, is a free agent. Gordon could slot in as the everyday 2B and finally get a chance to prove he belongs in the big leagues on a team that could give him consistent at-bats.

The Marlins have a number of intriguing young starters, with Alcantara perhaps at the head of the pack. The young right-hander posted a 3.88 ERA in 2019 while pitching nearly 200 innings. He’s young, controllable, and durable. His K/9 (6.9) and BB/9 (3.7) aren’t great, and he’s had control issues throughout the minors. He also generates a lot of groundballs, which isn’t an ideal fit for a Twins infield that right now looks to be below average defensively (this is also why Dallas Keuchel would be an imperfect fit).

Nevertheless, he’d slot in as the Twins’ No. 3 starter while making the league minimum, with a good chance of eclipsing 200 innings. If he developed as hoped, he could become a rotational mainstay for the next five years.

Trade Four

Twins get:

Robbie Ray (one year of team control)

Diamondbacks get:

Jhoan Duran (Twins No. 9 prospect)

Ray is a solid No. 3 starter. In 2019, he had a 4.34 ERA, 12.1 K/9 and 4.3 BB/9 in 174 1/3 IP. As the high strikeout and walk rates would suggest, he tends to have elevated pitch counts, and only completed seven innings once in 2019. Ray, in other words, is a bit like Jake Odorizzi, in that he rarely goes deep, but is effective in the innings he does pitch. He would slot in as a solid mid-rotation starter for the Twins in 2020, and would be pitching for a big contract in free agency.

With only one year of team control, he wouldn’t command a ton. In Duran, the Diamondbacks would get back a more highly-touted prospect than when they traded him to the Twins in the Eduardo Escobar deal at the 2018 trade deadline. This would be a risk for the Twins—if Duran pans out it could look really bad in three years. But at some point, they have to gamble a bit in trading prospects to address needs right now, and this trade would do that.

Trade five

Twins get:

David Price (3 years, $96 million)

Red Sox get:

Payroll relief

Boston really wants to get under the luxury tax, and is reportedly shopping Price. If the Twins were willing to take on a significant amount of his salary, they could likely have him without giving up anything notable in return.

Price is a risk. He’s entering his age-34 season, and pitched just 107 1/3 innings last year due to injuries, including to his left wrist. When he did pitch in 2019, he was good, but not great. He had a 4.28 ERA, 10.7 K/9, and 2.7 BB/9. Still, he’s been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the past decade.

The Twins essentially have to ask this question: If David Price were a free agent, what would they offer him? They may decide he’s worth something like a $60 million gamble. If he returned to form, he’d instantly become the Twins’ ace, and a steal at $20 million/year. If not, they’d likely look to package him with a prospect in hopes of getting their own payroll relief. The contract would be a blow if he didn’t perform, but it wouldn’t be crippling, either. So much depends on where he’s at physically, but if the Twins determine he’s healthy, he’d essentially be a de facto free agent signing with No. 1-upside.