Zulgad: Is that it? Twins’ pitching moves put pressure on Jose Berrios

After an offseason of wondering how the Twins planned to address their starting pitching needs, we finally got the underwhelming answer on Tuesday morning.

It wasn’t a major trade, just as it hadn’t been a big-time free agent signing. Instead, the Twins announced they had signed righthander Homer Bailey and lefthander Rich Hill to one-year contracts. Bailey, 33, is a kid compared to the 39-year-old Hill, who will turn 40 on March 11 and is likely to miss the first half of the season after undergoing surgery on his pitching elbow in November.

Bailey, who went 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA in 31 starts split between Kansas City and Oakland, had fallen off the big-league radar last winter. He signed a minor league contract with the Royals that included an invitation to spring training.

Hill, meanwhile, isn’t the only Twins starter who won’t be ready to open the season.

Michael Pineda, who was suspended for 60 games for PED last summer and won’t be eligible to return until May, signed a two-year, $20 million contract in December. Hill will make $3 million with incentives that could increase his contract to more than $10 million, if he’s healthy, and Bailey’s deal is for $7 million, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Assuming there are no other deals for pitching around the corner (and we don’t mean one for a fourth starter), the Twins figure to open the season with Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi and Homer Bailey as their top three starters. The Twins must be confident that pitching coach Wes Johnson will be able to get the most out of Bailey and that Hill, once he returns, will be able to remain healthy. Hill is actually a savvy signing but the staying healthy part is a big ask.

What’s interesting about this — and Pineda and Hill’s return isn’t going to change things — is the pressure this puts on Berrios. There were times in the past two years where Berrios looked as if he was maturing into the exclusive group of Major League starters who can be called aces. This doesn’t mean the ace of the staff, but a true No. 1 big-time starter.

Ultimately, the 25-year-old Berrios has yet to join this company, despite being an All-Star in back-to-back seasons. He went 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA in 32 starts last season, and gave up three runs (one earned) and four hits in four innings in the Twins’ 10-4 loss to the Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series last October.

It made sense that the Twins would add Zack Wheeler or Madison Bumgarner to have another top-line quality starter to pair with Berrios. But that didn’t happen. Wheeler reportedly turned down the Twins’ $100 million offer to sign a five-year, $118 million deal in Philadelphia; Bumgarner went to Arizona for $85 million over five years; and the Twins weren’t comfortable with going to four years with Hyun-Jin Ryu, who got four years and $80 million from the Blue Jays. It was unclear if the Twins pursued Dallas Keuchel, who signed a $55.5 million, three-year contract with the White Sox.

Coming off their first American League Central title since 2010, the Twins’ brass of Derek Falvey and Thad Levine appears to be banking on Berrios taking that next step toward becoming a shut down pitcher who can end losing streaks and win multiple playoff games.

Berrios actually didn’t pitch poorly against New York in Yankee Stadium last October but he also came out after throwing 88 pitches. Reliever Zack Littell replaced Berrios with the score tied 3-3 in the fifth and allowed two batters to reach before being removed. Both of them scored and the Yankees took a 5-3 lead.

If the Twins are lucky enough to be back in the postseason in 2020, and the White Sox might have something to say about that, Berrios can’t be yanked from Game 1 for the Zack Littells of the world. Certainly not after 88 pitches. And if the Twins are facing the Yankees again, that will mean Berrios will go against Gerrit Cole and the expectation will be that he can match him. A guy like Bumgarner doesn’t have the stuff of a Cole but he has the mentality to thrive under that pressure.

Does Berrios?

This doesn’t mean Bailey, and maybe even Hill, won’t contribute but it does mean that an enormous amount of pressure is being put on Berrios’ shoulders. That is unless the Twins trade a top prospect for top-of-the-line pitching help either this winter or as the trade deadline nears.

But given what we’ve seen in recent months, it’s probably best to assume that won’t be happening.