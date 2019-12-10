Zulgad: The time is right: Twins need to pay the price for a top-line starter, even if it makes them uncomfortable

The majority of speculation surrounding the Twins this offseason has focused on their pursuit of a top-line starting pitcher, but a potential curveball was throw into the equation on Sunday by longtime Star Tribune baseball writer La Velle E. Neal.

In his story setting up this week’s winter meetings in San Diego, Neal broached the subject of the Twins not getting a starter such as Dallas Keuchel, Madison Bumgarner or Hyun-jin Ryu and instead adding more offense to a team that had plenty of it in 2019.

Wrote Neal: “As the winter meetings begin Monday the Twins are running out of pitching options on the free-agent market. They might have to shift strategy and add more offense to a team that set a major league record with 307 home runs last season.”

The Twins already had one setback in free agency, when pitcher Zack Wheeler turned down a $100 million offer from Minnesota and instead signed a five-year, $118 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Twins were never going to be in the bidding for Stephen Strasburg, who returned to Washington on Monday on a seven-year, $245 million contract, or Gerrit Cole, who appears set to get an even bigger payday.

But that next bin of free-agent pitchers — the one that includes Bumgarner, Keuchel and Ryu — is one that they must dip into and, this time, coming away empty handed isn’t an option. The thought that the Twins could pivot toward signing more offense (at a lower rate) and open the season with Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi atop the rotation isn’t particularly attractive.

The Twins got off to a hot start last season and proved to be one of the best stories in baseball under first-year manager Rocco Baldelli. They beat up on the weak AL Central and won 101 games before being swept out of the playoffs in the opening round by the New York Yankees.

Expectations will be much higher in February when the Twins report to spring training in Fort Myers and simply making another run to the first round of the playoffs won’t be enough. The timing is perfect for the Twins to make a significant investment in a top pitcher such as Bumgarner and the team’s reported aggressive pursuit of Wheeler shows that the brain trust of Derek Falvey and Thad Levine feels the same.

This doesn’t mean that Falvey and Levine are going to like the offer they need to make to a guy like Bumgarner. The market for starting pitching is likely richer than many believed it would be and that means the top free agents are going to cash in. But if the Twins can reach their goal of a championship in the next three years, guess what? Is anyone going to really care that Bumgarner is making way more than he’s worth in year five of his contract?

This doesn’t mean the Twins should spend stupid money every offseason but there are times to do it and this is one of those times. The one thing you have to be prepared for is sometimes it doesn’t work. The Wild have proven that. Zach Parise and Ryan Suter signed matching $98 million, 13-year contracts on July 4, 2012 in an effort to make a run at a Stanley Cup. Seven years later, the Wild haven’t gotten past the second round of the playoffs and it’s clear that Parise and Suter won’t deliver on the promise of that magical day.

While the Wild gambled and lost on getting a championship, owner Craig Leipold still made a gutsy call that made his franchise immediately relevant and created excitement that filled Xcel Energy Center for several years. Of all the things for which you can criticize the Wild, and there are plenty, the decision to sign Parise and Suter isn’t one of them because the risk was worth it.

The Twins find themselves in the same type of situation, although with the advantage of not being in a league with a salary cap. Not only would signing a top pitcher provide a much-needed improvement it also would create tremendous excitement in a market that needs it.

The Vikings will always own this town but right now there are plenty of empty seats and little interest in the Wild and Wolves. That means Twin Cities sports fans — and corporations — are saving a lot of money and also means the Twins could pounce on this opportunity to sell tickets and help pay for these contracts.

Trying to sell the fan base on the fact that a cheaper position player with pop in his bat is the answer isn’t going to work. The Twins know what they need to do, the time is right to do it and all that’s left is to write the check. Would it be a bit of a risk? Absolutely. But the potential payoff makes it well worth it.