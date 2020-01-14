Bombas Away: Here’s the Twins’ projected 2020 lineup

The Twins fielded the most powerful lineup in Major League history last season by hitting a big-league record 307 home runs en route to winning the American League Central.
On Tuesday evening, that lineup added a guy who hit 37 homers last season when third baseman Josh Donaldson agreed to a reported four-year, $84 million deal that includes a $16 million club option and an $8 million buyout in the fifth season. That will enable the Twins to move Miguel Sano and his 34 home runs to first base.
Here is a projection of how the Twins’ lineup could look in 2020. Notice Sano is batting eighth in this order.
Here are the 2019 home run and RBI totals for each member of this lineup:
Kepler 36 home runs and 90 RBIs
Polanco 22 and 79
Cruz 41 and 108
Donaldson 37 and 94
Rosario 32 and 109
Garver 31 and 67
Arraez 4 and 28
Sano 34 and 79
Buxton 10 and 46