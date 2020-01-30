Joe, Justin, Torii among former Twins likely to be back on Target Field for one day

Joe Mauer might not have played his last game in a Twins uniform. OK, this one won’t be official, but it still will be fun for Twins fans.

Mauer, who retired after the 2018 season and had his No. 7 retired by the Twins last year, is likely to take part in the Legends Game the Twins will play on Aug. 2 as part of their 60th season celebration weekend at Target Field. The Twins announced the Legends Game and their other special events and promotions for 2020 on Thursday.

Once known as an Old-Timers’ Game, the Legends Game will be the first the Twins will play host to since they held one during their first season at Target Field in 2010. Kent Hrbek provided the most memorable moment that day when the former Twins first baseman fell chasing an infield pop-up in foul territory and took a large chunk out of the playing surface.

The Twins will be represented by players from throughout their history and the expectation is quite a few of them will be from the 2000s. This could include Mauer, Justin Morneau, Torii Hunter, Michael Cuddyer, Johan Santana and Glen Perkins.

Twins president Dave St. Peter told SKOR North last summer that he got a “tremendous response” from Twins alumni when he brought up the subject of a Legends Games while they were in town to celebrate the retirement of Mauer’s jersey number. “I think that needless to say the group from the 2000s is champing at the bit to get on the diamond,” St. Peter said last July.

Now, they will get their chance.