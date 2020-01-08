Josh Donaldson hasn’t ruled out Twins, keeps in daily communication [Notes]

On Jan. 3, Ken Rosenthal reported that the Nationals have offered Josh Donaldson a deal worth $25 million annually, and that there were other 4-year offers on the table. Rosenthal also wrote that Donaldson “has informed teams of his desired guarantee and is simply waiting for one of the clubs to hit his number, sources say. That number is believed to be in the $110 million range.”

Three days later, the Star Tribune reported that the Twins had grown ‘pessimistic’ over their chances to sign Donaldson.

Stick shock, perhaps? Unconventional negotiating tactic?

Whatever the case, we’ve learned from info relayed by SKOR North contributor Darren Doogie Wolfson that the Twins are, in fact, still in the mix for the star third baseman.

Here’s a rundown of everything we learned from Wolfson’s guest appearance on Mackey & Judd with Ramie on Tuesday:

–Still in, as in considered to have a decent chance to sign him: Twins, Nationals, Braves. Note: An MLB.com report said that those are the three teams who have extended a 4-year offer.

All things being equal, the sense is that he prefers a return to Atlanta.

–Still making calls: Rangers, Dodgers.

–Twins don’t have the biggest financial offer on the table. However, Twins haven’t been asked for their final offer. “I think if the Twins go up, I think money talks,” Wolfson said. He suggested that wasn’t necessarily the case for Zack Wheeler (Phillies) and Madison Bumgarner (Diamondbacks).

Wolfson: “I don’t think the Twins offer is anywhere close to 4 [years], $100 million. … He has a bigger 4-year offer on the table.”

–New info: Donaldson had a “very productive conversation” with Rocco Baldelli, and he “really, really likes Rocco,” according to Wolfson.

In fact, Donaldson camp talks to the Twins on a daily basis.

–Donaldson sees “a ton of appeal in returning to the American League.” That could be for a number of reasons: maybe it’s the relative strength of pitching in the N.L. East versus the A.L. Central; could be the guarantee of a DH roster spot during a contract that would take him through his age-37 season.

In 43 career games against the Twins, he’s hit .395/.487/.852, with 17 doubles and 19 homers. In his 22 games at Target Field, that’s .373/.464/.819.

–Timeline: Wolfson expects a decision within the week.

–Backup plans? The Twins planted a seed with Todd Frazier weeks ago. Mitch Moreland’s camp has reached out to the Twins.

Hear the full interview here:

Never miss a show when you subscribe to the fun on Apple or Spotify or wherever fine podcasts are given away for free.

–A report this week from Mark Bowman, who covers the Braves for MLB.com, included the line: “Some industry sources doubt the Braves have come close to making what stands as the top offer. ”

–A story from Brittany Ghiroli, who covers the Nats for The Athletic, said that the slew of veteran signings over the past week indicate that the Nationals are already mentally moved on to Plan B.

So let’s round up the 3 teams that reportedly have made 4-year offers: The Twins don’t have the best offer; the Braves might not have the best offer; and the Nats decided they couldn’t wait around for a decision that would push them into Luxury-Tax Territory, so they signed Will Harris, Starlin Castro and Eric Thames.

It’s puzzling.