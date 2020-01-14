Josh Donaldson roundup – largest free-agent signing in Twins history

The Twins agreed to a 4-year deal with free-agent slugger Josh Donaldson worth a reported $92 million, at a minimum. The contract also includes a fifth-year option and could max out at $104 million, according to reports.
This post is designed to collect in one place all of our work at SKOR North related Josh Donaldson. Enjoy!
Josh Donaldson will be a Twin, an emergency episode:
Why Josh Donaldson is an excellent fit with the Twins (pre-signing):
Evening Judd:
Josh Donaldson to the #MNTwins shuts @jzulgad up!
Powered by @JasonWalgrave pic.twitter.com/41JpxyWETo
— SKOR North (@SKORNorth) January 15, 2020
#MNTwins Minute w/ @DerekWetmore
Josh Donaldson makes the Twins the clear cut AL Central favorites. pic.twitter.com/HPf5AMFtmz
— SKOR North (@SKORNorth) January 15, 2020
After the Show with @PhilMackey:
Best lineup in baseball now. pic.twitter.com/HZsyML6C9f
— SKOR North (@SKORNorth) January 15, 2020
HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/AatVOuPTTJ
— SKOR North (@SKORNorth) January 15, 2020
Zulgad: Powerful signing: Twins quiet critics by spending big bucks on Josh Donaldson
Twins get their guy: Josh Donaldson agrees to four-year deal with Twins
–
Click here to download the SKOR North app from the Apple app store or Google Play store.