Josh Donaldson roundup – largest free-agent signing in Twins history

By skornorth January 14, 2020 11:53 pm

The Twins agreed to a 4-year deal with free-agent slugger Josh Donaldson worth a reported $92 million, at a minimum. The contract also includes a fifth-year option and could max out at $104 million, according to reports.

This post is designed to collect in one place all of our work at SKOR North related Josh Donaldson. Enjoy!

PODCAST

Josh Donaldson will be a Twin, an emergency episode:

Why Josh Donaldson is an excellent fit with the Twins (pre-signing):

VIDEO

STORIES

Zulgad: Powerful signing: Twins quiet critics by spending big bucks on Josh Donaldson

Bombas Away: Here’s the Twins’ projected 2020 lineup

Twins get their guy: Josh Donaldson agrees to four-year deal with Twins

 

 

 

 

