Justin Morneau elected to Twins Hall of Fame

Justin Morneau is headed to the Twins Hall of Fame.

The team announced Friday morning that the former first baseman will become the 34th member of the team’s Hall of Fame when he is inducted on May 23 before the Twins play host to the Chicago White Sox.

“The Minnesota Twins are thrilled with the election of Justin Morneau to the Twins Hall of Fame,” Twins president Dave St. Peter said in a statement. “Justin’s brilliant career – defined by an American League Most Valuable Player Award as well as his leadership role on the field and in the community – makes him one of the greatest players of his generation.”

Morneau spent the first 11 (2003-13) of his 14 big-league seasons with the Twins and hit .278 with 289 doubles, 16 triples, 221 home runs, 860 RBIs, 669 runs and 501 walks in 1,278 games in his time with Minnesota.

Morneau, a third-round pick in 1999, was the 2006 AL MVP and hit 30 or more home runs three times for the Twins, while recording 100 RBIs or more in four seasons. He was named to four consecutive AL All-Star teams (2007-10) and earned two Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards (2006 and ’08) during his time in Minnesota.

Morneau’s career was impacted by a concussion he suffered in July 2010 against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was limited to 81 games that season and 69 games in 2011. He was traded to Pittsburgh on Aug. 31, 2013.

He remains with the Twins as a special assistant to baseball operations, a position he has held for the past two seasons. Morneau also is entering his third season as a television analyst for select games on Fox Sports North.

Morneau was elected by a 71-member committee consisting of local and national media, club officials, fans and past elected members. Former Twins closer Joe Nathan and club president Jerry Bell were inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame last year.