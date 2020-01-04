Report: Josh Donaldson not interested in signing with Twins

While free agent Josh Donaldson has yet to sign with a team, it appears the Twins chances of landing the third baseman are going, going and almost gone.

The Star Tribune reported Saturday evening that sources with knowledge of the negotiations say Donaldson has not appeared interested in signing with the Twins, and the club has started investigating other options.

Donaldson, 34, hit .259/.379/.521 with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs in 155 games with Atlanta last season. The AL MVP in 2015 had joined the Braves on a one-year, $23 million free agent contract after splitting an injury-shortened 2018 between Toronto and Cleveland.

The Twins are one of a handful of teams (Atlanta, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas and Washington are the others) that have made offers to Donaldson that, according to the Star Tribune, include an average salary in excess of $20 million over four years. The paper reports the Twins are bracing for an announcement about Donaldson’s decision this week.

What will be interesting to see is what type of contract Donaldson gets. Especially since there were reports this past week that Donaldson is looking for a four-year, $110 million contract.

The Twins targeted Donaldson after coming up empty on front-line starting pitchers in free agency and were expected to move Miguel Sano from third to first base, if Donaldson had come to Minnesota.