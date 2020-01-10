Reports: Twins agree to terms with 5 players, but not José Berríos, Miguel Sanó

Friday was the deadline for MLB teams to reach an agreement with their players eligible for arbitration, and they have failed to come to terms with starting pitcher José Berríos, according to a report from Jon Heyman.

Berríos was the only Twins pitcher to reach 200 innings in 2019, and he had his career-best season as a 25-year-old. The former first-round pick had a 3.68 ERA, struck out 23.2% of hitters, and started Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees.

According to multiple reports, the Twins avoided arbitration cases by agreeing to deals with several players, including Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario, Taylor Rogers, Trevor May and Tyler Duffey.

Reports Friday said that no such deal had been reached with Miguel Sanó, either.

Not agreeing to figures before an arbitration hearing has become a more common practice with the Twins in recent years. It used to be rare under Terry Ryan or Bill Smith. Another possible outcome before the two sides sit down in front of an arbitrator would be a contract extension, so we’ll see where this ends up for Sanó and Berríos.

Barring a trade, though, those players will be with the Twins next year. The issue at hand is just over how much they’ll be paid for their services.

Byron Buxton, Twins agree at 3.075M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 10, 2020