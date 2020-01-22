SKOR North to carry Josh Donaldson press conference at 2 p.m.

The Twins made the signing of Josh Donaldson official on Wednesday, announcing they had signed the third baseman to a four-year contract worth $92 million guaranteed, with a club option for 2024.

Donaldson, 34, will receive $21 million per season from 2020 to ’23, while the $16 million club option for 2024 includes an $8 million buyout. The Twins will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday that will be carried by SKOR North.

Donaldson played 155 games last season with the Atlanta Braves, earning National League Comeback Player of the Year honors after hitting .259 with 33 doubles, 37 home runs, 94 RBI, 96 runs, 100 walks, a .379 on-base percentage and a .900 OPS.