Twins get plenty of respect in 2020 early power ranking from MLB dot com

The Twins scored 7 runs in 3 games in the ALDS against the Yankees and watched from their couches as the Washington Nationals went on to win the World Series with some good fortune, timely hitting, and oh yeah, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.

That has led many to conclude that the Twins need to add big arms to a 101-win club, if they’re to have any shot at the title in 2020.

While locally the offseason has reached the point of panic or concern or confusion, the national perception of the Twins still appears to be strong. MLB.com published an admittedly too-early power rankings for 2020, and the Twins open the new year in fourth.

As in, three teams ahead of them. The Twins, your Twins. Right there behind some superteams in the Yankees, Dodgers and Astros. The team’s ranked after Minnesota, according to MLB dot com, are the Rays, Braves, Nats, Cardinals, A’s and Phillies. (An aside to Josh Donaldson: You could have some influence on these power rankings, it seems.)

The post’s author, Alyson Footer, picked up where the rankings left off with the Twins in the Fall, and wrote that the ALDS sweep “marred what was an otherwise spectacular season.” And Footer awards points to the Twins for addressing their stated need of starting pitching with the additions of Rich Hill and Homer Bailey.

Is it enough to get by the Yankees? Will the signings — plus retaining Jake Odorizzi, Michael Pineda, Sergio Romo and adding Tyler Clippard — be enough to defend the title in the American League Central? We’ll see. The feeling I get from talking with Twins fans is that next to nobody thinks the Twins are good enough in the starting pitching department to repeat a magical season in 2020 – and to take home the ultimate prize.

That the Nationals won the World Series is probably a strong influence on that public perception. The people that were looking for validation of their belief that Pitching Wins Championships got it in spades with the Nats’ run. And it’s been held up as the model by many Twins observers, even before the team’s President of Baseball Ops, Derek Falvey, said that they’d look to target “impact pitching” at the outset of this winter. (That phrase, stated matter-of-factly is now used to hang him in some circles; it was a moment of transparency, and the hope here is that the reaction doesn’t cause the braintrust to withdraw into a turtle shell of cliches as a future defense mechanism.)

In any case, if you’re comparing the top-3 arms in starting rotations in Washington or New York against that group in Minnesota, you might be disappointed. Fair enough. I thought it was worth pointing out that the national outlet that covers the Majors thinks that the Twins are pretty good.

Oh, also: Unofficial Twins Hype Man Sergio Romo is of the same mind. Here’s a snippet from an interview with MLB Network Radio.