Twins leadership in response to cheating questions: “That’s not who we’re going to be”

MINNEAPOLIS — Typically if you’re in the Legends Club inside Target Field and you hear applause break out, it’s because one of the good guys just hit a home run or something. Friday night at TwinsFest, during a fan-driven Q&A with key Twins’ leadership figures, the claps came for a different reason.

Jim Pohlad, Dave St. Peter and Derek Falvey, the Twins’ principal owner, CEO, and President of Baseball Ops, respectively, fielded questions on stage for an hour during the team’s annual fan fest. And the inevitable question came, asking about the team’s thoughts on the investigations into the Astros, the Red Sox, and of the cheating scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball this winter. Pohlad’s answer, while short, was to the point and seemed to get the approval of the crowd.

Here’s what they said:

St. Peter: “It’s a really difficult period. … One thing I do know is that Commissioner Manfred has launched, both in Houston and now in Boston, as thorough an investigation as they possibly could and I have a tremendous amount of confidence that they have uncovered what actually happened. … It does stain those teams going forward. But baseball has dealt with challenges of this nature in the past and the game goes on. We will get through this and ultimately be better for it, and that’s what I believe.”

Pohlad: “From my standpoint, it’s an unfortunate situation, there’s no question about it. I’m concerned about it on many levels but my primary concern is how it relates to our organization. And all we can do is spread the message throughout that winning is important but it is not about winning at all costs.”

That last line drew a round of claps from the gathered audience.

Falvey: “It makes you sad, unfortunately. Rocco [Baldelli] and I have talked a lot about this in terms of what has transpired and what you hear on different teams. Over the course of a baseball season you hear all kinds of things. You’re never sure if it’s just sour grapes one day about one team or if it’s rooted in something real. But I will tell you this: We strive as a baseball operation to reflect the values of the Pohlad family, the values of this community, and we may lose some games along the way because some teams are doing some things that are outside the bounds of the rules. That’s not who we’re going to be. That’s not who we are as an organization, that’s not who we are as a franchise, we’re never going to be that. And I can stand behind the group that we have knowing that we’re going to play the game the right way everyday.”