Twins reportedly sign Miguel Sano to three-year extension

The Twins have signed infielder Miguel Sano to a three-year contract extension, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Third baseman Miguel Sano is in agreement with the Minnesota Twins on a three-year contract extension, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. It includes a club option for the 2023 season and will buy out two year sof free agency. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2020

The deal keeps Sano in Minnesota through the 2022 season, and includes a club option for 2023. Sano, who was due to earn about $6 million as a second year arbitration-eligible player, will get substantially more than that in guaranteed money. Here are the financial details:

Check that: $3M buyout, not $3M club option. https://t.co/vk5Jyob1cJ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 11, 2020

The slugger followed up an injury-plagued 2018 with a strong 2019, slashing .247/.346/.576 in 439 plate appearances. Sano played third base throughout the 2019 season, but there’s a chance he could move to first base if the team is able to land free agent Josh Donaldson or make a trade.

The Twins also agreed to one-year contracts with arbitration eligible players Byron Buxton, Trevor May, Taylor Rogers, Eddie Rosario and Tyler Duffey. They were not able to come to terms with Jose Berrios, meaning his 2020 salary may be decided via the arbitration process. Berrios is projected to earn between $4 and $4.5 million in 2020.