Wetmore: A boost to Twins starting rotation might be hiding in the bullpen

Enough has been said and written about the Twins’ perceived weaknesses in the starting rotation that I think it’s time to offer a solution. One idea the Twins ought to consider demands only a little creative juice, and a willingness to lean on a strength: the bullpen.

The Rays in 2019 ran an interesting mix of arms, and their version “bullpening” could be a nice model for the 2020 Twins. It’s a good fit for the Twins if they believe in what they’ve got in the late innings – and perhaps we should update the way we use that term, “late innings”?

Whatever we’re going to call these high-leverage arms on the pitching staff, the Twins ought to be excited about what they’ve built. The Twins feel they’ve laid a good foundation for development, and those trees started to fruit late last year. We’ll talk about how this relates to the starting rotation, but first let’s just establish how great some of Minnesota’s pitchers were after the 2019 trade deadline.

From Aug. 1 – the end of the season:

ERA Innings K% BB% Zack Littell 0.48 18 2/3 21.4% 4.3% Tyler Duffey 0.81 22 1/3 45.9% 5.9% Trevor May 1.38 26 36.2% 6.4% Taylor Rogers 3.66 19 2/3 35.9% 3.9% Sergio Romo 3.32 21 2/3 29.2% 4.5% Tyler Clippard* 2.11 21 1/3 28.1% 8.5% A.L. Average 4.44 (N/A) 23.7% 9.6%

*With Cleveland

Source: FanGraphs.com

It’s a relatively small sample of innings but the fact remains that the group as a whole impressed late last season, quietly, as the Twins earned accolades for hitting home runs at a record rate.

Here’s how this relates to the starting rotation. The Twins, on paper, have three guys that I think you’d trust in the opening day rotation in a traditional sense. Jake Odorizzi, José Berríos and Homer Bailey. Those guys made a bunch of starts last year, Berríos was good early in the year, Bailey was good late, and Odorizzi was mostly good the whole way through. For this exercise, let’s rely on those guys for 30 starts apiece, and roughly 35% of the team’s innings for 2020.

After that, two primary factors lead me to think this is the way forward for Minnesota: circumstances around missed time, and talent in the bullpen.

Let’s start with the opportunity presented, and we’ll circle back to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Michael Pineda will serve the final 39 games of his drug suspension and would be scheduled to return in mid-May. I liked what I saw from Pineda late in his season last year, and maybe you just slot him into the rotation when he returns; for the time being, his absence gives you at least six weeks to try this idea. Secondly, Rich Hill had an uncommon arm surgery that will have him out at least a part of this season, as the aged wonder targets a mid-summer return. I have no idea how many innings to expect out of him, but I expect that they’ll be great when the Twins get them.

So anyway, here’s the fork in the road. The Twins could choose to insert two relatively unproven commodities from the group of Brusdar Graterol, Randy Dobnak, Devin Smetlzer and perhaps a few others; They could convert a former reliever into a starter; Or, they could throw out the titles and distribute innings loads according to talent and game situations.

When I hear that the Twins aren’t good enough “1 though 5” in the starting rotation, I think there’s another way to look at this. What’s the best way to win the remaining 65% of pitcher innings?

The way forward

Look at the relative talent load that the Twins have in their bullpen – Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey, Zack Littell, Trevor May, Tyler Clippard, Sergio Romo, Graterol — and it should be a temptation to ensure those guys more 2020 innings with games on the line. Here’s how you get those guys more innings and address your ‘starting rotation’ worries all in one go:

Instead of starters and relievers, I’ve broken the pitching staff into three functional pitcher types, and really we could keep breaking it down further, assuming the arms in the ‘pen are willing to roll with it. Using the Rays as a template – and borrowing a fun phrase from the Brewers, “out-getters” – the Twins’ pitching staff has starting pitchers, relievers, and switchers.

Starting pitchers

For the Rays last year, five guys fall into my “starters” category, which is to say that they were exclusively or primarily used to start games and pitch until it was time to hand things off to the bullpen.

Charlie Morton (33 starts), Blake Snell (23), Tyler Glasnow (12), Yonny Chirinos (18) and Brendan McKay (11) combined to make 97 starts and pitch something like 37% of the team’s innings, in part thanks to injury absence. I’ve already mentioned that the starters that I’d leave well enough alone are Odorizzi, Berríos and Bailey.

Relievers

The Rays traded for former Twins farmhand Nick Anderson, and he was a gem of a find in the summer. My personal belief is that those relief aces don’t grow on trees, although the Twins are going to do their best to nurture those seeds. Between Anderson, Emilio Pagan and Diego Castillo, the Rays had a stable of monsters in their bullpen, and that’s before getting to effective arms like Oliver Drake, Chaz Roe, Jalen Beeks, Andrew Kittredge and others. Honestly, it’s hard to decide from afar where to draw the line and stop listing names for that sentence, because the Rays just had a number of arms throw 40+ innings for them with reasonably good results. (Is that a function of depth? Are the Rays better at developing arms? Are they better at targeting arms?)

The number of relievers that the Twins can consider is long and includes arms that were good for them last year, names mentioned above, minor leaguers who haven’t yet received any spotlight, and other notables like Matt Wisler, Lewis Thorpe and Fernando Romero.

Switcher candidates

The two arms that stand out as most unusual when you study the 2019 Rays’ out-getters are Ryne Stanek and Ryan Yarbrough. Stanek is one of the MLB pioneers of the “opener,” a concept I first saw written about by Bryan Grosnick at Baseball Prospectus years ago. Stanek again was one of those guys in 2019, when he started games 27 of his 41 games, and frequently worked on one or no days rest. (Stanek was then traded to Miami as part of the Nick Anderson deal.)

Yarbrough, meanwhile, often worked on 4 or 5 days rest as a starter would, and he started half of his 28 games with the Rays last year. By the end of the year, he’d shifted into a traditional starting rotation slot, but before that he was more of what former Twins manager Paul Molitor would call the “primary” pitcher. Even when coming on in relief, he logged multiple innings, and as a result he had nearly a starter’s full workload of 141 innings – almost 10% of the staff’s innings — despite spending time in the bullpen and missing a month.

For the Twins, this would mean some 1-inning outings early in games, some multi-inning appearances for some relievers, and some bulk work mixed in for their select arms. It doesn’t have to be all about the ‘opener,’ which can create some value by playing first-inning matchups and cutting down on the impact hitters make the third time that they face a pitcher.

For this tactic to work, you’d need to have buy-in from the guys it will affect. You need to have lights-out arms in the bullpen. And you need to feel confident that some of those arms still would be great if pressed into more work. Some guys can do that job and others won’t, I’d imagine.

Candidates in my book to serve that unique role, at least early in the season, are Brusdar Graterol, Tyler Duffey, Zack Littell, Trevor May and Sergio Romo.

Littell led that group in innings last year, combining Majors and minors, and he was excellent after the trade deadline. Graterol because of the big fastball-slider combo and likely innings cap; Duffey because the Twins should want to see more innings – and more high-leverage innings from him; Littell because he reached 100 innings and may have reached a new level; May because of his assortment of pitches, history as a starter, and overpowering stretches; and Romo because he’s the O.G. opener.

Instead of mapping out a specific weekly pitching schedule let’s just leave this with a suggestion. Pick a few guys to designate starters, use a few traditional relievers, and be willing to get switchy with other arms. If the Twins agree that their starting staff could use a boost, and their bullpen has strong potential, they ought to consider defying convention and using some of their best arms in non-traditional ways.