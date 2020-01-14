Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Twins keep flexibility in mind with Miguel Sanó contract extension

The Twins and third baseman Miguel Sanó have agreed to a contract extension that will pay the big man a minimum of $30 million over the next 3 years, and could max out as high as $44.25 million if he reaches some lofty performance incentives included in the deal, according to someone with working knowledge of the agreement.

Here are a few things we learned Tuesday at an informal press conference to announce the contract.

Miguel Sanó contract details 2020: $7 million

2021: $11 million

2022: $9.25 million

2023: $14 million club option with a $2.75 million buyout. The 2023 option could increase to as much as $17 million with built-in performance incentives. Maxes out at 4/$44.25M #MNTwins — Derek Wetmore (@DerekWetmore) January 14, 2020

1. Sanó is a third baseman with a strong arm, and he said he’s willing to play first base, too.

Of course he’d say that, you might think. He wants to be seen, as anyone would, as a team-first guy. But I thought it was notable because Sanó was willing to talk about the first-base route in direct response to a question about free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson.

If Donaldson signs, Sanó is not the clear-choice third baseman, and if that fact bothered him even a little bit, it didn’t show during an in-person interview Tuesday.

UPDATE: Josh Donaldson signed.

2. Sanó sort of fits the mold of the Minnesota Twins “flat” contract structure.

His contract looks slightly different than two deals handed out last spring. That’s in part because he was closer to free agency than teammates Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco at the time they signed their contract extensions last spring. But the principle is similar here.

The Twins essentially guaranteed his salary through arbitration years, and in exchange they’re getting one paid year of what would have been Sanó’s free agency, and an option to purchase another year, which would have been his second.

That part is common around the Majors, but here’s the kicker in Minnesota.

Sanó’s contract pays him $7 million this year, according to a source, and $11 million the year after that. Then it goes down for the third season, to $9.25, and then it hits the club option year (with a buyout if at that point they don’t want that year). That pay structure gives the Twins, in theory, the flexibility to add much more in player payroll dollars in the immediate future.

Here’s how much the trio of Sanó, Kepler and Polanco — a good chunk of the team’s core — will earn, roughly, over the next three seasons:

2020: $17.1 million

2021: $21.8 million

2022: $21.5 million

Rather than watch their good young players develop and get expensive through arbitration, the Twins have been proactive with contracts for three players that they expect to form the nucleus of a perennial winner in Minnesota.

3. Sanó is going through football-style workouts.

So, good thing for the Twins that this contract will require him to play baseball to max out his earnings. Can you imagine Sanó standing on the right side of a defensive line with his hand on the ground?

While pro football isn’t in his immediate future, the big man is currently working out daily in the Dominican Republic with a trainer, Billy Brent, who works with and trains football players. Brent boasts pro certifications, and his featured work is in speed, agility and quickness.

He’ll take some time to vacation, too, before heading to spring training. But he said he’s going to skip the whole winter baseball thing this year. So we’re guessing no post-winter-ball celebrations, either.

4. The nucleus to surround him.

Sanó said a number of encouraging things, not the least of which for Twins is that he’s taking seriously the job of surrounding himself with the right people. It sounds simple but for some in the profession it can be a career boost or a crusher.

He thanked his family, and his wife, Daniela, and son, Dylan, and his good friend were in attendance. So was the scout who signed him, Fred Guerrero, and Sanó’s agent and long-time friend. Family and close professional contacts are the start. But Sanó said that with the newfound financial security, he’s also going to invest in his career by paying for help to stay fit and ready to perform. He mentioned specifically a massage therapist, as just one example. You think there’s a Nelson Cruz impact there?

5. Sanó said he wants to spend his whole career with the Twins.

This contract could take him through his age-29 season. So that’s a start. For that to happen and please everyone on the baseball diamond, he’ll need to stay healthy and physically able to take the post. That’s step one. If he can do that and deliver on the promise that showed during 2015, stretches of 2017 and down the stretch in 2019, the Twins would likely be happy to talk about another contract in four years.