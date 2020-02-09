Finally: Twins expected to get Kent Maeda from Dodgers, send Brusdar Graterol to L.A.

A week after it was reported the Twins would be involved in a three-team trade with the Red Sox and Dodgers that would bring righthanded starter Kent Maeda to Minnesota and send pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston, it appears the Twins will land the guy they wanted. Only their portion of the trade will no longer involve Boston.

The Red Sox had concerns about what they saw on Graterol’s medical report, realizing that he likely would be more fit to be a reliever instead of a starter. That caused Boston to ask for an additional Top 10 prospect from the Twins but Minnesota’s brass balked at that request. Days of conversations did not result in a resolution between the teams.

The new agreement, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jeff Passan of ESPN, is that the Twins and Dodgers will do a deal that sends Maeda and $10 million cash to Minnesota for Graterol and a compensation B draft pick (the 67th selection) in 2020. The teams also will exchange yet-to-be named prospects. As Rosenthal notes in the tweet below, this deal is pending medical review and, in this trade, that can’t be overlooked.

Deals coming together. #Dodgers in agreement with #MNTwins, pending medical review – Maeda and cash would go to MIN for Graterol and another prospect. Other elements perhaps. Meanwhile, per @JeffPassan, LAD and #RedSox in agreement on Betts and Price for Verdugo-Jeter Downs-plus. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the Red Sox and Dodgers reportedly have agreed that outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price will go to Boston for prospects Alex Verdugo (outfielder), Jeter Downs (shortstop) and Connor Wong (catcher). The original agreement had Verdugo and Graterol (though the Dodgers) going to Boston.