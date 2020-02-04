Former Twin Justin Morneau elected to Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

The honors just keep on coming for Justin Morneau.

The former first baseman learned last month that he will be inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame in May. On Tuesday, the native of New Westminster, B.C., was named as part of the Class of 2020 by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

He will be inducted on June 20 in St. Marys, Ont., along with reliever Duane Ward, first baseman John Olerud and French-language broadcaster Jacques Doucet. Ward and Olerud played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Doucet was the longtime voice of the Montreal Expos.

Morneau, who spent 11 seasons with the Twins, became the second Canadian to win the MVP award in the majors when he did it in 2006. Larry Walker, who will go into the baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown this summer, was the first. During his MVP season, Morneau hit .321/.375/.559 with 34 home runs and 130 RBIs as the Twins won the AL Central.

“When I heard the news that I would be enshrined in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame I was honoured,” Morneau said in a statement that appeared on the Sportsnet website. “When I learned of fellow inductees, John Olerud, Duane Ward and Jacques Doucet, I was at a loss for words. To think that I would be joining these distinguished members that had such a lasting impact on baseball in Canada is truly humbling. I am looking forward to being in St. Marys this summer to celebrate with my fellow inductees in person. Thank you to the voters and the Hall for this incredible honor, and all that the Hall does for the game of baseball in Canada.”