From Zero to Caught Up on the Twins Offseason in one post

Checked out in October and ready to re-engage with the Twins? Let’s get you caught up to speed in two minutes, so that you can enjoy 2020 spring training!
The offseason technically started with the downer. The Twins bowed out of the 2019 postseason against the Yankees in an ALDS sweep, 3-0
Here’s how the rest of the offseason went, if you’re scanning the headlines:
The Twins picked up the option for Nelson Cruz’s contract ($12 million for 2020)
Twins leadership stated a desire to target “impact” pitching over the winter
There was a reported proposal to restructure the minor leagues and cut 42 teams out of affiliated baseball — could the St. Paul Saints become a Twins minor league affiliate?
Hitting coach James Rowson left to take a job with the Miami Marlins
The Nationals won the World Series
Twins claimed slider-heavy pitcher Matt Wisler from waivers
Injured reliever Sam Dyson turned down minor league assignment to become a free agent
The Twins bought out Martín Pérez’s second year in his contract, and he signed with the Red Sox
Twins extended $17.8 million qualifying offer to Jake Odorizzi, which he accepted
Nelson Cruz, Mitch Garver named Silver Slugger winners
Twins retained and promoted some key front office personnel, including Daniel Adler and Jeremy Zoll becoming Assistant GM’s
Assistant pitching coach Jeremy Hefner hired away to be Mets pitching coach
Rocco Baldelli named A.L. Manager of the Year
Derek Falvey and Thad Levine had their contracts extended
Taylor Rogers and Nelson Cruz named to ESPN’s All-MLB First Team
Twins announced that they’ll bring back the baby blue uniforms this season
Edgar Varela promoted from a player development role to co-hitting coach on Twins coaching staff
Kyle Gibson left in free agency to sign with the Texas Rangers
Derek Shelton hired away from Twins and named manager of the Pirates
Jorge Polanco had ankle surgery
Ehire Adrianza re-signed with the Twins on a 1-year deal
Twins non-tendered C.J. Cron and Trevor Hildenberger; Cron signed with the Tigers, Hildenberger with the Red Sox organization
After the Twins pursued him, Zack Wheeler signed with the Phillies for $118 million
Michael Pineda returned on a 2-year deal, and will serve the final 39 games of his suspension this season
Alex Avila signed on to be the backup catcher
Twins pursued Dallas Keuchel, Madison Bumgarner and Hyun-jin Ryu, and missed out on all three starters
[Non-Twins news: Gerrit Cole signed a record-breaking contract with the Yankees]
Twins signed Sergio Romo back for another season
Twins signed reliever Tyler Clippard away from the Indians in free agency
Jonathan Schoop signed with the Detroit Tigers, leaving the Twins in free agency
Twins sign Rich Hill and Homer Bailey on New Years Eve
We named a Minnesota Twins ‘All-Decade Team‘ at SKOR North, from 2010-19
Twins sign Miguel Sanó to a 3-year deal
Twins sign Josh Donaldson to a 4-year deal, the richest free agent contract in team history
Justin Morneau elected to Twins Hall of Fame and later, the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
Twins announced that they’ll host a “Legends Game” in August (formerly known as the old-timers game)
Twins sign Jhoulys Chacin to a minor league deal
Twins invited 20 non-rostered players to spring training, including top prospects Alex Kirilloff, Royce Lewis, Trevor Larnach, Brent Rooker and Ryan Jeffers
After much drawn-out drama, the Twins completed a trade for Kenta Maeda, sending Brusdar Graterol to the L.A. Dodgers
Twins defeated star pitcher José Berríos in arbitration, and will pay him $4.025 million this season instead of his requested $4.4 million