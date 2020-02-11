From Zero to Caught Up on the Twins Offseason in one post

Checked out in October and ready to re-engage with the Twins? Let’s get you caught up to speed in two minutes, so that you can enjoy 2020 spring training!

The offseason technically started with the downer. The Twins bowed out of the 2019 postseason against the Yankees in an ALDS sweep, 3-0

Here’s how the rest of the offseason went, if you’re scanning the headlines:

The Twins picked up the option for Nelson Cruz’s contract ($12 million for 2020)

Twins leadership stated a desire to target “impact” pitching over the winter

There was a reported proposal to restructure the minor leagues and cut 42 teams out of affiliated baseball — could the St. Paul Saints become a Twins minor league affiliate?

Hitting coach James Rowson left to take a job with the Miami Marlins

The Nationals won the World Series

Twins claimed slider-heavy pitcher Matt Wisler from waivers

Injured reliever Sam Dyson turned down minor league assignment to become a free agent

The Twins bought out Martín Pérez’s second year in his contract, and he signed with the Red Sox

Twins extended $17.8 million qualifying offer to Jake Odorizzi, which he accepted

Nelson Cruz, Mitch Garver named Silver Slugger winners

Twins retained and promoted some key front office personnel, including Daniel Adler and Jeremy Zoll becoming Assistant GM’s

Assistant pitching coach Jeremy Hefner hired away to be Mets pitching coach

Rocco Baldelli named A.L. Manager of the Year

Derek Falvey and Thad Levine had their contracts extended

Taylor Rogers and Nelson Cruz named to ESPN’s All-MLB First Team

Twins announced that they’ll bring back the baby blue uniforms this season

Edgar Varela promoted from a player development role to co-hitting coach on Twins coaching staff

Kyle Gibson left in free agency to sign with the Texas Rangers

Derek Shelton hired away from Twins and named manager of the Pirates

Jorge Polanco had ankle surgery

Ehire Adrianza re-signed with the Twins on a 1-year deal

Twins non-tendered C.J. Cron and Trevor Hildenberger; Cron signed with the Tigers, Hildenberger with the Red Sox organization

After the Twins pursued him, Zack Wheeler signed with the Phillies for $118 million

Michael Pineda returned on a 2-year deal, and will serve the final 39 games of his suspension this season

Alex Avila signed on to be the backup catcher

Twins pursued Dallas Keuchel, Madison Bumgarner and Hyun-jin Ryu, and missed out on all three starters

[Non-Twins news: Gerrit Cole signed a record-breaking contract with the Yankees]

Twins signed Sergio Romo back for another season

Twins signed reliever Tyler Clippard away from the Indians in free agency

Jonathan Schoop signed with the Detroit Tigers, leaving the Twins in free agency

Twins sign Rich Hill and Homer Bailey on New Years Eve

We named a Minnesota Twins ‘All-Decade Team‘ at SKOR North, from 2010-19

Twins sign Miguel Sanó to a 3-year deal

Twins sign Josh Donaldson to a 4-year deal, the richest free agent contract in team history

Justin Morneau elected to Twins Hall of Fame and later, the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

Twins announced that they’ll host a “Legends Game” in August (formerly known as the old-timers game)

Twins sign Jhoulys Chacin to a minor league deal

Twins invited 20 non-rostered players to spring training, including top prospects Alex Kirilloff, Royce Lewis, Trevor Larnach, Brent Rooker and Ryan Jeffers

After much drawn-out drama, the Twins completed a trade for Kenta Maeda, sending Brusdar Graterol to the L.A. Dodgers

Twins defeated star pitcher José Berríos in arbitration, and will pay him $4.025 million this season instead of his requested $4.4 million