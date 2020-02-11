Marwin Gonzalez on Astros’ sign stealing: “I feel regret and am remorseful”

Marwin Gonzalez was a key member of the 2017 Astros team that won the World Series, leading to questions about his involvement with the electronic sign stealing system used by the club. On Tuesday, the Twins’ super utility player told the media he was sorry for his role.

Marwin Gonzalez’s opening statement to the media: “I’m remorseful for everything that happened in 2017, for everything that we did as a group, and for the players that were affected directly by us doing this … That’s why I feel more regret and that’s why I’m remorseful.” pic.twitter.com/G35XwK2xkB — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) February 11, 2020

Gonzalez is the second player and first position player from that team to apologize. Pitcher Dallas Keuchel, who spent last season with Atlanta before signing with the Chicago White Sox this offseason, recently expressed his remorse at the White Sox annual fan convention in January.

Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers was the first to expose the fact the team used a camera to steal signs and relay them to hitters by banging on a trash can. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred suspended manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for the season but team owner Jim Crane quickly fired both of them.

Gonzalez spent his first seven big-league seasons with the Astros before signing with the Twins as a free agent in late February 2019. He hit .264/.322/.414 with 15 home runs and 55 RBIs in 114 games. Gonzalez, who will turn 31 on March 14, played six different positions for the Twins and also saw time at designated hitter.