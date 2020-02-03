Numbers game: Will Donaldson get No. 20 from Rosario? Don’t bank on it

Is it safe to buy those Josh Donaldson jerseys with the No. 24 on the back? Maybe.

Although Donaldson has worn No. 20 for much of his big-league career — and would like to continue doing so — the third baseman will report to spring training this month wearing 24. That’s because left fielder Eddie Rosario has the No. 20 and it doesn’t sound as if he is willing to put a price on it. (Giving up your number can be extremely lucrative in professional sports.)

That doesn’t mean there won’t be a deal at some point to change that but it’s far from a slam dunk. Donaldson even has the No. 20 in his Twitter handle so its importance to him is clear.

You’re only as good as your next swing. #mindset — Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20) January 11, 2020

Donaldson arrived in the big leagues in 2010 with the Oakland A’s wearing No. 29 but he only played 14 games that season. When he returned with the A’s in 2012, he was wearing No. 20 and kept it through his stint with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Donaldson arrived in Toronto in 2015 and was traded late in the 2018 season to Cleveland. He wore No. 27 during his brief stint with Cleveland because it retired No. 20 in honor of Hall of Famer Frank Robinson. But Donaldson returned to wearing No. 20 last season in Atlanta.

Here’s an updated list of Twins’ uniform numbers from Dustin Morse, the team’s senior director of communications.