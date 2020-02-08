Report: Twins get out of deal with Red Sox, Dodgers; Brusdar Graterol to remain in Minnesota

Brusdar Graterol won’t be heading to Boston after all and Kenta Maeda won’t be joining the Twins.

After multiple days of negotiations to try to see if the Twins could remain a part of the trade that would send Mookie Betts and David Price from the Red Sox to the Dodgers, the Twins no longer expect to work out their end of the three-way trade, according to the Star Tribune. The newspaper cited two sources with knowledge of the talks in a report that appeared Saturday afternoon on its website.

News of the trade that would have sent Graterol, a hard-throwing righthander, to Boston and brought Maeda, a righthanded starter, back to Minnesota broke on Tuesday night. But the deal hit a snag when the Red Sox got the medical report on Graterol and realized he would need to be used as a reliever instead of as a starter. Boston reportedly wanted the Twins to throw in another Top 10 prospect, in addition to Graterol, and, not surprisingly, the Minnesota brass of Derek Falvey and Thad Levine balked.

Twins have floated names of top-20 prospects to try to sweeten the Graterol part of deal but so far Red Sox haven’t accepted any of the names. @LaVelleNeal suggested Twins are pulling out. No confirm on that but optimism for them and Red Sox part of deal has waned a bit. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 8, 2020

That means Graterol, who throws 100-miles-an-hour but has had arm issues in the past, is likely to open the season in the Twins’ bullpen. What’s interesting is the Twins made no attempt to hide the fact they were going to use Graterol as a reliever and at TwinsFest last month pitching coach Wes Johnson call Graterol’s delivery “violent.” So did the Red Sox not do their homework on Graterol before initially agreeing to the deal? It sure seems that way.

It’s unclear what the Red Sox and Dodgers will do to complete a trade that would send outfield prospect Alex Verdugo to Boston. The original deal had Graterol going to Los Angeles and then Boston. Graterol’s agent, Scott Boras, issued a statement on Friday in an attempt to defuse concerns about his client’s arm.

Agent Scott Boras: Brusdar Graterol threw “without limitation” and 100 mph in majors for weeks to end 2019 and he has no great medical concern. “They’re relying on a cursory medical record review yet noted orthopedic doctors who saw him say there’s no issue going forward” #Mookie — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 7, 2020

Twins pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in Fort Myers on Wednesday and the first full-squad workout will be Feb. 17.