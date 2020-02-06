Report: Twins “win” arbitration case against Jose Berrios

Jose Berrios suffered a loss before spring training even started.

The righthander reportedly lost his arbitration case to the Twins on Thursday and will make $4.025 million this season instead of the $4.4 million he requested. The below tweet from Dan Hayes of The Athletic provides insight into why Berrios might have had the decision go against him.

Berrios, 25, was 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA in 32 starts for the Twins last season and figures to be the team’s top starter this year.