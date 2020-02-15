Sergio Romo held out with ‘very minor’ injury; Rocco Baldelli not too concerned

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ten Twins pitchers were scheduled to throw bullpens today, and nine of them did so, problem-free. Sergio Romo was the only one that did not, as he’s being held out with a minor strain in his left shoulder, Rocco Baldelli said.

Baldelli described the injury on Romo’s non-throwing shoulder as “the most minor of minor,” and given his veteran status the club clearly isn’t feeling the need to push him in the middle of February.

Romo joined the Twins ahead of the trade deadline last summer, and helped form one of the best bullpens in the Majors down the stretch. He pitched 22 2/3 innings with the Twins, with 27 strikeouts, 4 walks and a 3.18 ERA. His ability to use his slider allowed him to succeed last year despite his lack of high-end velocity for a right-handed reliever.

The Twins signed Romo back into the fold this winter, offering a one-year deal with an option, which will pay him a minimum of $5 million but could go to $10 million if the team option is picked up for the following season.

Consider him sitting out at this point of camp a precautionary measure.

“I think we all feel very confident about our group in the bullpen,” Baldelli said. “I think they’re confident in their ability and in what we’re going to ask them to do. It’s a deep group. They’re going to be able to pick each other up throughout the year, pick our team up. But I think we have an absolutely phenomenal group to work with.”