Twins add 3 players to Major League camp; 2 others still haven’t reported

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins have added three players to Major League spring training, and two others are still having trouble with travel, a team spokesman confirmed.

Fernando Romero and infielder Wilfredo Tovar are yet to report to camp because of visa issues, according to the Twins.

Meanwhile, the Twins have added infielder Drew Maggi, outfielder/first baseman Zander Wiel, and pitcher Cory Gearrin to Major League camp. It’s a crowded room with 61 players reported so far, and the word a few days ago was that the weren’t expecting Romero within the first week of camp.