Twins agree to minor league deal with Jhoulys Chacín [Reports]

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore February 1, 2020 3:16 pm

The Twins are willing to take a flier on a pitcher who could prove to be a source of innings in the summer of 2020. The team has agreed to a minor league deal with free agent pitcher Jhoulys Chacín, according to reports, presumably with an invitation to the club’s Major League spring training.

Chacín, 32, last pitched with the Red Sox and also spent time with the Brewers in 2019. He had a 6.01 ERA last season, but the previous two seasons he posted ERA marks of 3.50 and 3.89, respectively, in a combined 370 innings.

When healthy, he’s the type of pitcher who should have a shot to crack the pitching staff. The Twins appear strong in the bullpen and relatively thin on starting options. At least until Michael Pineda returns from his suspension (mid-May), and Rich Hill returns from his elbow surgery (began his throwing program last week), there figures to be room for someone to take hold of a spot on the staff.

Chacín for his career has a 4.03 ERA in more than 1,300 innings, with a modest 18.9% strikeout rate.

The Twins ought to have other options in the starting rotation, too, behind the penciled-in trio of Jake Odorizzi, José Berríos and Homer Bailey. Add Chacín’s name to that list behind those three guys.

