Report: Twins trade for Kenta Maeda in 3-team deal, sending out flamethrower Brusdar Graterol

The L.A. Dodgers are about to land a superstar with a week to go before spring training. Mookie Betts is reportedly on his way out of Boston in a trade that will land him in Dodger Blue, and the Minnesota Twins are the third team involved in the deal, according to reports.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Twins have agreed to trade Brusdar Graterol for Kenta Maeda, who is signed for $12.5 million over the next four seasons.

The deal should be a considerable upgrade to the Twins’ starting rotation, which seemed relatively unsettled before the move. He likely slots in to the front end of that group, and fortifies a perceived weakness for Minnesota.

The price paid appears to be steep. Graterol debuted last season with the Twins, armed with a 100 mph fastball and a slider that drew good reviews. He’s a pitching prospect that had Twins fans excited, and now it appears he could be heading to the Red Sox in this blockbuster deal.

Multiple reports have come out Tuesday night linking the Red Sox and Dodgers in a Mookie Betts trade, which reportedly is pending physicals. David Price reportedly is also in the deal, and the likely outcome is that part of his remaining contract would be paid down to offset his salary.

The final details of the trade are not yet clear. Stay tuned for what type of return the Twins are getting — and what they’re giving up — as part of this 3-team blockbuster.