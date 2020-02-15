twins

Twins name first four starting pitchers out of the gate (in spring training)

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore February 15, 2020 12:36 pm

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins opening day rotation is limited to guesses. But we won’t have to guess about the first four pitchers used in spring training.

Rocco Baldelli announced Saturday that the first pitcher to get in a spring training game will be ALDS Game 2 starter Randy Dobnak. That game is actually a scrimmage, against the University of Minnesota, on Feb. 21, at Hammond Stadium.

The following day the Twins will travel to Bradenton, Florida, where Devin Smeltzer will starter against the Pirates.

After that, José Berríos will start the team’s first official spring training home game, Sunday, Feb. 23 against the Blue Jays.

And Kenta Maeda’s first start in a Twins uniform will come Monday, Feb. 24, against the Boston Red Sox.

