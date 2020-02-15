Twins name first four starting pitchers out of the gate (in spring training)

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins opening day rotation is limited to guesses. But we won’t have to guess about the first four pitchers used in spring training.

Rocco Baldelli announced Saturday that the first pitcher to get in a spring training game will be ALDS Game 2 starter Randy Dobnak. That game is actually a scrimmage, against the University of Minnesota, on Feb. 21, at Hammond Stadium.

The following day the Twins will travel to Bradenton, Florida, where Devin Smeltzer will starter against the Pirates.

After that, José Berríos will start the team’s first official spring training home game, Sunday, Feb. 23 against the Blue Jays.

TWINS MINUTE from @DerekWetmore José Berríos climbs the mound for a bullpen session. Ready for big things in 2020 ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/EJ5GHmUjMg — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) February 15, 2020

And Kenta Maeda’s first start in a Twins uniform will come Monday, Feb. 24, against the Boston Red Sox.