Twins notes: Littell on pitch-tracking technology; Wade’s patience; Gordon update

FORT MYERS, Fla–Assuming everyone stays healthy, the Twins have very few open roster spots this spring. On the position player side, the starting nine is set as long as Byron Buxton can return before opening day, and only one bench spot remains unclaimed. On the pitching staff, only the fifth starter and last two bullpen spots are up for grabs.

Zack Littell and LaMonte Wade Jr. are among the players fighting for those spots. Littell, who had a great 2019 after transitioning to the bullpen (2.68 ERA, 21.9% K-rate), would be a lock to make most teams, but on the World Series-contending Twins, he’ll have to fight to keep his spot on the 26-man roster. Wade Jr. contributed late in the season after returning from a thumb injury, putting up a .723 OPS in 69 plate appearances. He’s battling Willians Astudillo and Jake Cave for the final spot on the roster.

Littell, who has an option remaining, understands he’s fighting for a job this spring.

“I don’t think anything’s set in stone,” he said. “I’m coming in with the attitude that I’m trying to get a roster spot. I definitely feel like I’m competing for a spot. We brought in a lot of good arms, a lot of good non-roster guy. We talked all offseason about depth. Last year was great, but now I have to build on last year.”

Knowing the importance of spring training, Littell began his offseason preparation earlier than he had in the past. He was able to do that in part because the reduced workload of working as a reliever, instead of a starter, allowed him to recover more quickly from the season.

“I started lifting about a month earlier,” he said about his offseason work. “I threw 60 innings less than normal last year, my body felt better, so I was able to throw earlier. Coming into camp I feel like I’m in a good place; I already had 10 to 12 bullpens under my belt.”

Part of Littell’s success last year was due to an uptick in velocity. As a starter he sat 91-92 MPH with his fastball, but he touched 96 as a reliever last season.

“I think there’s probably still a little bit more left,” he said of his velocity.

He also limited his pitch mix when he converted to the ‘pen, eliminating his curveball and changeup in favor of a three-pitch fastball-slider-cutter mix. That change was a function of working with Twins staff and pitch-tracking technology to understand what the data suggested about which pitches were most effective.

“[The Twins] just showing me where I’m having success, why I’m having success, using which pitches, that made it very obvious and very clear what I need to be doing,” he said. “I was just kind of able to simplify, look at the numbers, where I was having success with what pitches. And some mechanical tweaks.”

The mechanical tweaks were made with an emphasis on changing his moving patterns to limit stress on his shoulder and body and maximize efficiency in his delivery. Using the Edgertronic camera, which allows athletes to see their movements in ultra slo-mo, was critical to Littell understanding how to make those mechanical changes effectively.

“It doesn’t give you the data [the way Trackman and Raspodo do], but it gives you a good idea of some of the mechanical issues we’ve been working on—hand placement, how your hips and shoulders are working together, stuff like that,” he said of the Edgertronic. “So it’s very easy to see. I’d rather use that, the Edgertronic, to see where you’re at and go from there.”

Wade sticking to his approach

As the least-seasoned of the three players fighting for the final bench spot, LaMonte Wade Jr. may have an uphill battle to break camp with the Twins, but he’s given Minnesota good reason to give him a long look this spring. Wade, who can play all three outfield spots, has been an on-base machine since his college days at Maryland, and he’s carried that through the minor leagues and into the Majors.

Wade has a career .389 OBP in the minors, and posted a .348 OBP in 26 games with the Twins last year, drawing more walks than strikeouts—a pattern he’s repeated throughout his career and one rarely seen in today’s game.

“It started in college, just staying with the approach,” he said of his on base skills. “One way I’ve been able to show consistency is with that. I have to keep building that foundation, build an identity, stay within yourself. When you get outside your gameplan, that’s when things get in trouble.”

Sticking to that plan allowed Wade to never seem overmatched in his first stint in the big leagues. At every level, Wade’s stuck to his approach as the pitching got better and better, and it’s given him an elite skill that provides real value. Wade rarely swings at the first pitch in an effort to draw walks, an approach reminiscent of Twins’ great Joe Mauer. Mauer’s brother, Jake, was one of the coaches Wade said was most influential in helping him develop through the minor leagues. Former Twins hitting coach James Rowson was also a big part of his development.

“A lot,” Wade said of how much Rowson impacted him. “On and off the field. It’s a mental game, it’s a grind. He’s been through it, and he was a great mentor to me to help me learn, especially first coming into big leagues, for sure, he was that guy to go to for advice.”

Gordon update

Nick Gordon is dealing with a GI issue that’s held him out of spring games. It’s a similar issue to what he experienced last season, when he was limited to 70 games in Triple-A.

“He’s been regaining strength and trying to gain some weight, and trying to feel better before getting back to full baseball activities,” said Rocco Baldelli. “We’re not pushing to get him on the field as soon as possible. It’s still February. There’s no rush to get him out there until he’s 100% and his body’s functioning right.”

Gordon, who is on the 40-man roster but has yet to crack the big leagues, slashed .298/.342/.459 in Triple-A last season.