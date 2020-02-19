Twins Notes: Nelson Cruz OK after HBP; a catcher added to Twins camp

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Nelson Cruz walked slowly off the field Wednesday holding his bat in his mighty arms. He had just been plunked on the left wrist by a pitch that ran inside from Cody Stashak during live batting practice, and there was some initial concern in the Twins dugout.

Cruz was evaluated by trainers and they determined he just had a bruise, Rocco Baldelli said afterward.

Cruz said in the clubhouse afterward that he’s OK, which means the Twins can exhale for now. (And so can Cody Stashak, probably.)

The veteran DH missed some time last year after he ruptured a tendon in his wrist. The night of the injury, there was concern that it might cost him significant time, or possible the rest of his season. Instead, he bounced back incredibly well, returned without any surgery and had a normal offseason.

The ageless wonder hit 41 homers last year, including 9 bombas after his brief absence in mid-August.

Another master class

If Josh Donaldson and Torii Hunter could be considered professors of hitting in the big leagues, then several Twins prospects this week are getting their advanced degrees.

Once again after workouts Wednesday, Donaldson could be found in the batting cages, relaying wisdom about the finer points of hitting to several top prospects in the organization. Hunter was there, too, and he did more than just listen.

Several Twins staffers and hitting coaches were there. So, too, were Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and LaMonte Wade Jr.

Class is in session. Josh Donaldson and Torii Hunter talking hitting with Twins prospects like Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and LaMonte Wade Jr. This ain't just for the cameras, folks. #MNTwins @SKORNorth pic.twitter.com/wPDhkCIRjJ — Derek Wetmore (@DerekWetmore) February 19, 2020

Added catcher

The Twins have added catcher Caleb Hamilton to big league camp, according to Assistant GM Jeremy Zoll. Hamilton, 25, was picked in the 26th round of the 2016 first-year player draft. He split last season between Double-A and Triple-A and combined he hit .224/.311/.349 with 7 homers.

That brings the total number of players in camp to 62 of the 64 that have been invited. And 8 of those are catchers.

Don’t sweat it

The Twins on Wednesday went through some sweat analysis with an eye toward individually tailored hydration plans, according to Derek Falvey.

Every athlete varies, so hydration needs could be very different from person to person, even with the same workload. So the Twins are gathering the info this spring for the baseline requirements of their players, and they’ll be able to make individual recommendations based on the findings.