Twins prospects Lewis, Kirilloff, Larnach, Rooker and Jeffers among 20 invited to spring training

The on Monday announced 20 players will be invited to Major League spring training without a big league contract – and that list includes some top prospects and a few lesser known names with a shot to make the club.

They’ve invited 10 pitchers and 10 position players to camp, without the promise of a 40-man roster spot.

Pitchers:

Right-handers Jhoulys Chacin, Edwar Colina, Ryan Garton, Griffin Jax and Jake Reed.

Left-handers Caleb Thielbar, Charlie Barnes, Sam Clay, Danny Coulombe and Blaine Hardy.

Catchers:

Ryan Jeffers, Ben Rortvedt, Juan Graterol and Tomás Telis.

Infielders:

Royce Lewis, Jack Reinheimer and Wilfredo Tovar.

Outfielders:

Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and Brent Rooker.

Each spring we talk about our guesses for the 12- or 13-man Twins pitching staff and each summer the Twins ask 30 arms or so to log at least an inning on the mound in the big leagues. Who will be the surprise out of this year’s group?

Justin Morneau, Torii Hunter, Joe Nathan and Johan Santana will be among the list of “guest instructors” in Fort Myers during parts of Twins spring training this year.

Report date is Feb. 11, and the first workouts for pitchers and catchers are scheduled for Feb. 12. Position players are allowed to report five days later than their pitching and catching peers.