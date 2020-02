What does on in the offseason for a Major League pitcher? For Jake Odorizzi, it was getting his contract out of the way and sticking with the program that produced his best big-league season, and a trip to the All-Star game.

Hear the Twins pitcher explain how he thinks about his training program, the tools he uses, and why he thinks it’s the best path for him — and for the Twins — in this interview with Derek Wetmore.