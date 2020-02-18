Zulgad: Rocco Baldelli voices great expectations for Twins; Wild move lacks transparency

If there were any questions about the expectations the Twins’ brass have for their team in 2020, they were answered on Monday in Fort Myers, Fla., when manager Rocco Baldelli addressed the full squad.

That was when pitcher Jose Berrios acknowledged to the Star Tribune that Baldelli said, “We’re here to win a World Series.”

The Twins are coming off a season in which they won 101 games and their first AL Central title since 2010. Considering the franchise added former MVP Josh Donaldson to a lineup that hit a Major League record 307 home runs, and also acquired a No. 3 starter in Kenta Maeda, expectations should be high that this season the franchise can get past the first round of the playoffs and end a 16-game losing streak in the postseason.

But for Baldelli to come out of the gate talking about winning a World Series is serious business. As Phil Miller pointed out in his story in the Star Tribune on Tuesday, Baldelli chooses his words carefully and has no interest in creating hype. Baldelli also is a smart guy who knew his words would spread beyond the Twins’ clubhouse and, in this case, clearly he didn’t mind.

“Honestly it’s an important day,” Baldelli told reporters. “You have the opportunity to set the tone for the whole year. The guys are really excited and into what’s going on because they can see the light. They can see that this team has the ability to do pretty much anything. We told them this morning that in that room (are) all the pieces we need to accomplish anything that we want. We just have to go out there and get it done.”

It’s not surprising that Baldelli would think that, but the fact he said it speaks to how strongly the 2019 AL Manager of the Year must feel about his club, not to mention how much more comfortable he is entering his second season as a big-league manager.

ON THE WAY OUT

The timing of Bruce Boudreau’s dismissal as the Wild’s coach last Friday remains odd to everyone, including Boudreau himself. After staying out of the spotlight for a couple of days, Boudreau has been talking about his firing and how shocked he was by the decision of general manager Bill Guerin.

It wasn’t hard to figure out that Boudreau wasn’t going to be back in 2020-21 — he was working in the last season of his contract and he wasn’t Guerin’s hire — but with 25 games left no one expected he would be fired now. Maybe a few months ago, but not now with his team actually playing pretty well.

Boudreau was a great guy for the media to cover and had a passion for his sport and job that one had to appreciate. That’s why you feel bad for him. I’m sticking with my theory that this move was made after a difficult shootout loss to the Rangers because Guerin knew that promoting Dean Evason to the interim role was a sure way to drop the Wild out of the playoff race.

No offense to Evason, but he also wasn’t a Guerin hire and his response after an uninspired 2-0 loss to a bad Sharks teams on Saturday did nothing to inspire confidence that he’s going to be the guy to get the most from this team. Maybe Guerin told owner Craig Leipold that going to Evason would provide a short-term lift, but it won’t be surprising if Guerin trades defenseman Jonas Brodin or Matt Dumba by Monday’s deadline as he oversees what amounts to an attempt to bail out of the playoffs. (It started last week with the trade of winger Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh for expiring contract Alex Galchenyuk, a 2020 first-round pick and defensive prospect Calen Addison.)

It’s a wise move — although the execution is unnecessarily awkward. The Wild are far smarter to try their luck in the lottery than they are to try their luck in the postseason. If my theory is right, the Wild would have been better off to take a page from the Rangers playbook a few years back and send their season-ticket holders a letter explaining that the short-term pain was going to continue for long-term gain. That strategy also would have made the timing of the Boudreau firing a bit easier to understand.