Back-to-back: Jose Berrios again scheduled to start on opening day for Twins

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Jose Berrios will get the ball for the Twins’ opener for the second consecutive year. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli made the announcement on Wednesday following Berrios’ spring-training start against the Atlanta Braves at Hammond Stadium.

The Twins are scheduled to open on March 26 in Oakland, although the game, or at least the site, could be impacted by the ongoing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

It will be the second consecutive season in which Berrios is given the ball to open the season. Last year, he gave up two hits and no earned runs in 7.2 innings in a victory over the Cleveland Indians at Target Field. Berrios struck out 10 and walked one.

“This is something that Jose has worked for, that he’s earned and that I think he is very proud of and we’re proud for him,” Baldelli said. “This is something that is definitely important to a lot of people in the game. It still is today. This is an achievement. He’s done this before, he’s going to do this again going forward. I would bet on that happening and he’s ready to go. He looks great, physically he’s in fantastic shape right now. He’s ready to pitch and I think opening day is the right time to watch him go.”

Berrios went 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA last season in 32 starts and also started the first game of the American League Division Series against the Yankees.

“Obviously, every starting pitcher wants to be in that position,” Berrios said. “Thanks to God that I have the opportunity. I can’t speak for other people, but for myself, that’s one of my goals, to make that opening day [start] again. I respect my teammates. I respect the other starting pitchers. I can tell that we have a really good group, so it’s a big opportunity for me to get a chance to pitch the first game.”