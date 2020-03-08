Efficient outing: Twins get to see “tremendous version” of Kenta Maeda

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Kenta Maeda pitched four innings in his third spring-training start for the Twins on Sunday against Boston at JetBlue Park, but the righthander was so efficient that he threw only 44 pitches (33 for strikes). So would one of the Twins’ biggest offseason acquisitions have liked more work?

“Not really,” Maeda said through an interpreter. “Just getting through four innings was enough and last outing I pitched a lot of pitches. I’m glad I was able to be efficient today.”

It’s that type of efficiency the Twins will be looking for on a regular basis as the 31-year-old steps into the third spot in the team’s rotation after an offseason in which he was obtained in a three-team trade with Boston and the Dodgers that would have sent Brusdar Graterol to the Red Sox. It ended up being two-team deal between the Twins and Dodgers because Boston had concerns about Graterol’s health, but the fact the Twins made sure they ended up with Maeda provided an indication about how much they felt he could help a team that won 101 games last season.

It also was telling that Derek Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations, was willing to trade one of his top young prospects in Graterol, a 21-year-old who wowed Dodgers fans last week by closing in on 100 miles-per-hour on the radar gun in a spring training game against the Giants.

Maeda, who will slot in behind Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi in the Twins’ rotation, gave up two hits, did not walk a batter and struck out six in four innings Sunday after allowing four runs (two earned), four hits, two home runs, three walks and four strikeouts in 4.2 innings in his first two outings of the spring.

“He commanded all of his pitches exceptionally well today,” Baldelli said following the Twins’ 7-6 loss that was decided long after the regulars were done for the afternoon. “His fastball command allowed everything else to play up really well. I think the stuff was actually … he’s probably turning it up a notch as well on top of everything else. But you really got to see a tremendous version of Kenta out there. It’s fun to watch. You watch how he attacks all hitters, but you watch how he attacks some of these good righthanded hitters and he can really compete against those guys well.”

Maeda was 10-8 with a 4.04 earned-run average in 37 game and 26 starts last season for the Dodgers. Maeda started all 32 games in which he pitched for the Dodgers in his first big-league season (2016) but since then he has been primarily a starter whom the Dodgers didn’t hesitate to use in relief. That is expected to change in Minnesota and, if that’s the case, Maeda will enter the season knowing his exact role.

“Everything from the delivery to the pitches themselves, everything worked out in sync,” he said of Sunday’s outing. “It’s definitely the best (I’ve felt) and the fact that I did not give up a home run this time makes it even better.”

Maeda showed another part of his game on Sunday starting a nice pitcher-to-second-to-first base double play in the third inning after Jackie Bradley Jr., had singled to center. “I do have a lot of Golden Glove awards in Japan,” Maeda said, “but (that’s) in Japan.”

Maeda, whose next start could come in the controlled environment of a minor league game, got his strikeouts on a variety of pitches and said he continues to focus on sharpening a cutter that he didn’t feel was working as well as he wanted on Sunday. “I’m not a pitcher who can throw a hundred-mile heater, so I try to use all my pitches to get strikeouts and I think that’s who I am as a pitcher,” he said.

Maeda has a couple of interesting timing mechanisms he’s built into his delivery that could prove challenging for hitters and especially those who aren’t as familiar with him since he comes over from the National League.

“It’s hard to say,” Baldelli said when asked about Maeda’s delivery. “I wouldn’t want to speculate but you have to imagine that a lot of really good major league pitchers have something unique about them that when the hitters get in the box, they’re not just looking at something standard, something typical, usual. I wouldn’t doubt that there is something to it. I couldn’t tell you what that thing is. There are certain aspects of deliveries from some of the players that have come from Japan, some of the hesitations and some of the timing mechanisms and things like that. Do I know if all of them cause to lead to some sort of deception? I can’t tell you that for a fact but I bet there’s something to it.”

Baldelli was asked if timing mechanisms used by pitchers when he was playing threw him off.

“There’s more and more guys I think doing that, messing with peoples’ timing a lot of different ways, hesitating,” Baldelli said. “There’s that side of the conversation, but there’s also a really interesting side of the conversation of what it takes for a pitcher to be able to do that and you have to have tremendous body control, tremendous feel for what you’re doing to be able to repeat your delivery with these … what we would consider untraditional or nontraditional actions out on the mound. It takes a unique performer to go out there and pull it off and we’re seeing guys that are able to do it. Some more than others. You see it to different extents but not every pitcher is capable of doing those things.”