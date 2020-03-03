Eyes on October: Twins added loads of postseason experience during intentional roster construction

Experience can be transferable. And the Minnesota Twins in 2020 are hoping that idea extends to include ‘MLB postseason experience.’

The Twins team that appeared in the AL Wild Card in 2017 was very light on October experience. They bowed out in that game, but the players that stuck around beyond that year claim they got some seasoning from the brief experience. Ditto for the 3 games that they played with the Yankees last October, including two games in New York.

And while Nelson Cruz playing in a World Series ten years ago doesn’t mean that Jorge Polanco automatically will be ready for what faces him in the postseason throughout his career, it probably gives Polanco a head start. Just think about it in the context of the rest of us, working a more typical job. Wouldn’t you rather go pitch a prospective client alongside a co-worker who’d earned their business in the past? That knowledge is powerful, and at least to an extent, it’s transferable.

Derek Falvey shared a window into his team-building philosophy this spring. When we sat down with him for the SKOR North Twins Show, Falvey said that the 2020 roster is constructed in a very deliberate way, and it goes beyond adding good players.

“When you’re a team that is expecting to be competitive, and you’re trying to build off where we ended last year. … I think there’s three phases of a team that need to exist to be successful,” Falvey said. He mentioned the need to have a group that’s just getting established, in the sweet spot of their careers – players like Polanco, Max Kepler or José Berríos. And every club needs that wave of inexperienced players, too, just getting started in their MLB journey, Falvey said.

It’s the third wave that the Twins deliberately targeted over the past two winters (and the July 31 trade deadline). It’s the wave they’re hoping puts their talented roster over the top in October.

“I think you need to have a veteran presence,” Falvey said. “A group of guys that are maybe at the back end of their career, but really want to drive you to win. I look across our roster and see guys like Nelson Cruz, like Rich Hill, like Josh Donaldson — so many players that have been around awhile and have competed, that are going to lead us on that side of things.”

With that in mind, here’s a look some credible October experience in the Twins’ clubhouse. In short, they seem to have jumped from ‘new to the playoffs’ to ‘October-seasoned’ in a hurry.

Start with the group that played in the 2017 and 2019 postseason appearances: Berríos, Taylor Rogers, Polanco, Kepler, Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton and Ehire Adrianza. Then throw in all the first-timers from last year’s ALDS, and the group already is a little bit more experienced, first-hand.

Then mix in…

Nelson Cruz

2010 World Series appearance with the Rangers (vs. Sergio Romo’s Giants)

2011 World Series appearance (including extra innings in Game 6)

2012 A.L. Wild Card Game

2014 ALCS appearance with the Orioles

2019 ALDS with the Twins

Note: Those years missing the postseason are important, too. A reminder that if you’re in the game you can’t take these appearances for granted.

Josh Donaldson

2012 ALDS with Oakland

2013 ALDS

2014 Wild Card Game, an extra-inning loss to the Royals

2015 ALCS vs. eventual champs, the Royals (Donaldson’s MVP season)

2016 ALCS vs. Derek Falvey’s Indians

2018 ALDS with Cleveland

2019 NLDS with Braves

Kenta Maeda

2016 NLCS (with the Dodgers,vs. eventual champion, Chicago Cubs)

2017 World Series (😬)

2018 World Series (😬)

2019 NLDS vs. eventual champion, Washington Nationals

Rich Hill

The same four runs as Maeda, and add the…

2007 NLDS (with the Cubs, where he was teammates with Jacques Jones)

Sergio Romo

3-time World Series champ, 2010, ’12 and ’14, recorded the final out in 2012 (what more can you say?)

2016 NLDS with Giants (vs. the future World Series champ Cubs)

Alex Avila

2011 ALCS with Tigers (vs. Nelson Cruz and Thad Levine’s Rangers)

2012 World Series with Tigers (vs. Romo’s Giants)

2013 ALCS vs. eventual champions, Boston Red Sox

2014 ALDS (vs. Cruz and the Orioles)

2017 NLCS with the Cubs (vs. the Dodgers, who had Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda)

Tyler Clippard

2012 NLDS with Nationals

2014 NLDS with Nats (vs. Romo’s Giants, the eventual world champs)

2015 World Series appearance with the Mets

Marwin Gonzlalez

2015 ALDS with Astros

2017 World Series (which of course looks different today than it did two years ago)

2018 ALCS

2019 ALDS with Twins

Homer Bailey



2010 NLDS with Reds

2012 NLDS with Reds (vs. Romo’s Giants)