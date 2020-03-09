twins

In Twins first roster cuts, several prospects optioned to minors; Fernando Romero to restricted list

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore March 9, 2020 4:39 pm

There’s a little more elbow room in big league camp, as the Twins made their first round of roster cuts Monday. Several prospects have optioned the minor leagues and Fernando Romero has been added to the restricted list as a late report to camp (travel issues).

Jhoan Duran is seen as one of the organization’s top pitching prospects, and he’s been optioned to the minors along with Lewis Thorpe, Jorge Alcala and Dakota Chalmers. Among position players, it’s Nick Gordon, Travis Blankenhorn and Gilberto Celestino. Gordon, now 24, missed time this spring with illness.

In 17 days the Twins will open the season against the A’s in Oakland. The home opener is April 2.

