Jumping-off point: Can Byron Buxton really change his daredevil ways in center?

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Byron Buxton knows the answer to the question. He has given it plenty of thought as he has rehabbed from the injuries that have resulted from his daredevil-like ways in center field and this winter he began studying video to try to learn a better way from others.

Buxton quickly responds “staying off the wall,” when asked the key to remaining on the field and, thus, giving the Twins the best chance to win games in 2020 and also eventually turn himself into a rich man. And, yet, even as the Twins center fielder attempts to return from labrum surgery on his left shoulder that he injured crashing into another fence last August, he can’t assure anyone that he can really change his ways.

Sitting at his locker in the Twins clubhouse on Monday morning, Buxton was asked what happens when he does get back on the field and a screamer is hit over his head and toward the wall.

“I hope that ball is hit high off the wall,” he said, laughing. “Put it way up there, way up there. But it’s tough to say. Obviously, me telling you is one thing but to get out there and me actually do it, that’s probably going to be a little bit tougher on myself more than me just talking about it. Because once I get out there, I want to be me. I want to go compete, I want to go get everything. ‘I don’t want this to drop.’ It’s going to be one of those back-and-forth games for me a little bit.”

Buxton has spent parts of five seasons with the Twins and played in more than 100 games only once (140 in 2017). This wasn’t how things were supposed to go for the second-overall pick in the 2012 draft. But Buxton has dealt with concussions, migraine headaches, groin strains, a fractured toe and bruised wrist, not to mention some horrible slumps at the plate.

“I don’t put a limit on myself”

Buxton arrived at spring training last year a far more confident and cocky player after a miserable 2018 in which he hit .156/.183/.200 with no home runs and four RBIs in 28 games. He had been limited to only 90 at-bats and made trips to the injured list because of a migraine, a fractured toe (suffered on a minor league rehab stint) and a left wrist strain.

Buxton looked as if he had turned a corner at the plate last season but that was when he was able to play. He missed 13 games in June after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch. Ten more games were missed after he suffered a concussion in mid-July in Cleveland when he dived to make a catch. His season ended on Aug. 1 against the Marlins in Miami when he attempted to catch a triple off the bat of Harold Ramirez and tore his labrum.

There had been other Buxton run-ins with the various walls in 2019. An early-season, high-speed collision with the one in Kansas City provided a scare and caused the Twins to play him deeper in hopes that Buxton wouldn’t be going as fast when he did race back. But that led to the diving catch in Cleveland, in which he raced in and hurt himself. There was another scare at Target Field, when Buxton attempted to scale the chain portion of the wall in left-center and fell to the warning track.

Buxton, 26, remains under the Twins control through 2022 and could be in line for a big payday but that isn’t going to happen until he proves he can remain on the field. That is why he is planning to make another adjustment this season when he is able to return. (Buxton will take live batting practice for the first time this spring on Tuesday.)

Buxton said he began watching video of how center fielders like Torii Hunter, Ken Griffey Jr., and current Tampa Bay defensive standout Kevin Kiermaier approached collisions with the wall. Hunter and Griffey did get injured during their careers, but Buxton figured he might find something that could help. He ended up learning that Kiermaier usually jumps into the fence off two feet and not with the type of launch that makes Buxton’s collisions so violent. Buxton is hoping combining that with continuing to play deeper will make a difference.

“Jumping off two feet is a big thing,” Buxton said. “I never jump off two feet. I jump off one. You get to the wall, you jump off one foot, you basically glide, that’s what I do. So you jump off two feet, you’re kind of a little bit more under control. I watched a lot of KK this offseason and noticed that was something he does. … I watched a lot of video to try to figure out a couple different ways to still be aggressive but also keep myself on the field.”

Buxton is not only the best defensive center fielder in the big leagues, he also has developed as a hitter. Last season, he slashed .262/.314/.513 with 10 home runs, 46 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 87 games and 271 at-bats. Buxton acknowledges he’s a work in progress at the plate, but his presence on the bases makes him a nightmare for pitchers and fielders alike.

“Who knows?” Buxton said when asked how good he can be. “I don’t put a limit on myself. … I don’t classify nobody or put myself in any category. Defensively, nobody plays defense like me so I never classify anybody defensively in my category. Offensively, it’s still a work in progress. Last year was a big step for me, but the mentality I have defensively I’m taking to myself offensively. So that’s allowed me to kind of go outside my boundaries a little bit and take a little bit more chances.”

Said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli: “(Buxton) brings elements that you don’t normally get in big-league balls games. He makes things happen all over the field, he makes really productive plays that other people don’t make. There were a lot of skillsets that you see a fair number of in the big leagues. His skillset is not one that you see very often.

“When he does make these plays, there’s an energy and it becomes contagious and it gives our team and his teammates a confidence when he’s out there. … I’m not just talking defensively or offensively, it’s a combination of all of this that he brings. He’s a guy that has it on the field but he has it on the field, too.”

A changed mindset

Buxton’s success at the plate was one reason 2019 wasn’t a total loss for him.

“I think the experience and just the mental mindset of getting back to being yourself and having fun again, it takes a lot of pressure off of you trying to (be) something you’re not,” he said. “Last year, I came in and kind of tweaked my swing a little bit, went back to what I was doing in high school.

“It was very simple for me to simplify and adjust and make adjustments in-game a little bit quicker so it kind of allowed me each and every day not to stress on anything. It just allowed you to go out there and play ball. I didn’t let the slumps take over the mental mindset. Once you get back within yourself, it’s the little things that you remember that help you get out of a slump.”

Before spring training started last year, Buxton headed to Tampa, Fla., to work with former Twins hitting coach James Rowson, who is now with the Marlins. The two made some tweaks in Buxton’s approach but then something important happened. The tweaks stopped. Buxton, who at one point in his career seemed to listen to everyone who offered him hitting advice, stuck with one approach.

“Once I got (to spring training) it was more of trying to take that next approach of … my two-strike approach,” he said. “That’s something that obviously everybody works on each and every day but it’s something that, obviously, me having all the speed, I want to be a little bit more consistent putting the ball in play. So it was a just kind of one of those things that shortened me up a little bit to allow me not to think with two strikes.”

The issue is that Buxton must be healthy in order to contribute. For now, it’s difficult to say if Buxton will be able to refrain from flying into fences at high speeds and thus costing himself an opportunity to make a regular impact.

“It’s something I’m working on this spring,” Buxton said. “It’s just getting it in the mindset. Starting to train your body, or your mind, to be cognizant, I guess. I’m very fearless. I don’t too much care about the wall. It’s one of those things where if you hit it, I want it. I want the out. I want to go back in, I want us to hit. Everybody knows how good we are and, yeah, anyway you can to get an out in my perspective, you do it.”