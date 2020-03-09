Justin Morneau featured as FSN releases Twins 2020 local TV schedule

Every Twins game will be on TV this year. And most every game will be carried locally on FOX Sports North.

The local network announced its TV schedule Monday morning, and it includes the names that will sound familiar. It also includes five games that could be have both an FSN broadcast and a national broadcast.

Dick Bremer enters his 37th season as a play-by-play announcer, and Justin Morneau takes over as the primary color commentator. Morneau, who will go into the Twins Hall of Fame this summer, has 57 games, according to someone with a working knowledge of the broadcasts.

Bert Blyleven, the longtime color analyst, will scale back to 30 games this year, after calling 50 games on Twins broadcasts last year. Other familiar analysts like Roy Smalley, Jack Morris, LaTroy Hawkins and Jim Kaat will also join the booth for games this summer. Some broadcasts will have 3 people on the call.

There also are five games that also could be national broadcasts, four with ESPN and one with FS1. Those games are March 29 (A’s); May 26 (Yankees); August 10 (Red Sox); August 29 (Rays); and Sept. 23 (Padres).

Coverage begins March 26, as the Twins open the season in Oakland against the A’s.