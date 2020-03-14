On hold: Majority of Twins players headed home from spring training

The uncertainty surrounding when the MLB season will begin means the majority of Twins players are heading home from spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.

MLB announced Thursday that it was shutting down spring training and delaying the scheduled start of the season on March 26 by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. At that point, there wasn’t clarity on the immediate plan.

That changed on Friday and a day later Dustin Morse, the Twins’ senior director of communications, tweeted a photo of the Twins packing up the team’s clubhouse in Fort Myers.

MLB and the Major League Players Association have talked about the need for two to four weeks of workouts when the date on which the season will open is decided. The plan for now is to let players spend time with their families and work out on their own.