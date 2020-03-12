Report: Major League Baseball expected to suspend spring training

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training because of concerns about the coronavirus, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Twins were scheduled to play Baltimore on Thursday night in a spring training game at Hammond Stadium.

Orioles buses left the team complex headed to Fort Myers for tonight’s game and almost immediately turned back. Players exited the busses and walked back into the facility. — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) March 12, 2020

It’s also expected the league will delay the beginning of the regular season.