Report: Major League Baseball expected to suspend spring training

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad March 12, 2020 12:46 pm

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training because of concerns about the coronavirus, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Twins were scheduled to play Baltimore on Thursday night in a spring training game at Hammond Stadium.

It’s also expected the league will delay the beginning of the regular season.

