SKOR North recs: 10 classic Twins games that are available on YouTube

Looking for something to watch this weekend and you’re not into e-sports?

Mackey, Judd and Ramie have a list of recommendations to share with you.

10 classic Twins games that are available on YouTube:

1. Game 7 of 1987 World Series (no spoilers, please)

2. Game 7 of 1991 World Series

3. Game 6 of 1991 World Series

4. Game 163 — 2009, Twins/Tigers

5. 2002 ALDS Game 5 — Twins vs. A’s

6. Twins-Dodgers, Game 7, 1965 (Vin Scully on the call, thanks very much)

7. 2004 ALDS Game 1 — Twins vs. Yankees (the last Twins playoff win!)

8. Twins – Mariners — June 1, 1994 … A 2-1 win over the Ken Griffey, Jr. Mariners with Kevin Tapani on the mound, Kirby Puckett batting 3rd

9. David Wells’ perfect game in 1998

10. Twins – Royals, 10/4/2009 — the final scheduled game at the Metrodome