Strange days indeed: Bizarre week ends with an eerie silence in sports world

FORT MYERS, FLA. — There have been plenty of memorable and odd moments in 17 years of covering sports, first for the Star Tribune and then for 1500 ESPN/SKOR North.

Brett Favre alone provided plenty of them. There were two seasons spent covering Favre with the Green Bay Packers and two more during his brief but unforgettable stint with the Vikings. There was the craziness of the Vikings’ infamous “Love Boat” cruise in 2005, and a 2010 season in which things went so wrong that in the end the roof of the stadium simply collapsed.

So would it ever get more bizarre than that? The answer had been no until this week. When I arrived in Fort Myers to cover the Twins on Sunday, there was concern about coronavirus but that didn’t keep fans away from the Twins-Red Sox game at JetBlue Ballpark. Even as professional sports closed their locker rooms and clubhouses to outsiders early in the week it didn’t appear the games would be stopping.

The seriousness of the situation was ratcheted up on Wednesday when it became clear the Twins weren’t going to be able to open the season in Oakland and Seattle, as had been scheduled, but the question then was where would the games be played?

Everything changed on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City when it was confirmed that Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz had tested positive for coronavirus. The NBA immediately suspended its season, the MLS followed in the morning and the NHL did the same in the afternoon. MLB had no choice but to follow the lead of the other leagues and put a halt to spring training games. The start of the regular season was backed up by at least two weeks, and it almost certainly will be delayed longer than that.

One thing that you learn quickly in being around big-time sports is that they are run, coached and played by people who like to be in control. This is true on and off the field. These are folks who want to dictate the terms of what they do as much as possible. That doesn’t make them bad people, it’s just their personality.

That’s what has made the past couple of days so interesting.

The one thing that each and every one of these sports leagues lack right now is any sense of control. When will they play again? They have no idea. How many players ultimately will be diagnosed with coronavirus? They can only hope the number isn’t a big one. Will the NHL and NBA be able to complete their regular seasons and then go into the playoffs? Almost certainly not, so how will that work?

Derek Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations, addressed the media Thursday shortly after MLB announced it was going to delay the start of the season. Oftentimes, these conversations are had with those asking the questions knowing the executive answering them knows far more than he is saying. That wasn’t the case on Thursday, or at least it sure didn’t seem to be. That is true across all sports right now.

Twins closer Taylor Rogers, who has taken over as the team’s player representative, was very honest when asked about the fact that a bunch of guys who love routine are now faced with uncertainty. “That’s the scariest part is the unknown,” he said. “I think baseball players for the most part are very routine-oriented, so when your routine gets thrown off it kind of throws you off. I think we’re just in a really extended rain delay at the moment and just got to figure it out from there.”

Rogers’ reference to a rain delay wasn’t surprising, given that’s something baseball players are used to and any chance to bring up the familiar provides comfort in a time like this. If this could be seen as a rain delay, at least Rogers and his teammates, not to mention all of us, could wrap our minds around the situation.

Unfortunately, it’s not nearly that simple. Sports is an escape for so many of us and now that escape is gone for an unknown period of time because of a real-world issue that we are forced to confront without anything there to divert our attention. Baseball stadiums, soccer stadiums and basketball and hockey arenas all will be dark for the foreseeable future and there’s nothing any of us, not the fans, not the media and not even the biggest leagues in the world, can do about it.

Four days ago, we were focused on Kenta Maeda’s spring-training start, the Wild’s playoff push and the Timberwolves Tank. It feels like four years ago, given what’s happened this week. It’s enough to make a guy long for that tumultuous 2010 Vikings season.