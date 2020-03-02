Ten Twins prospects who could debut in 2020

With a deep farm system and abundance of talent that’s matriculated to the highest levels of the minor leagues, the Twins are well-positioned to dip into their system when the inevitable need for reinforcements arises.

Last season, Luiz Arraez, Randy Dobnak, and Devin Smeltzer were among the players to debut and make a significant impact on the big league team. This season, a crop of uber-talented prospects looks primed to graduate to the big leagues.

Here’s a look at ten prospects who could debut for the Twins in 2020.

Alex Kirilloff, OF

Kirilloff is arguably the Twins’ best overall prospect, though Jordan Balazovic and Royce Lewis are also in that conversation. After a monster 2018 season, Kirilloff battled injuries in 2019, slashing .283/.343/.413 in his age-21 season in Double-A. The power was a bit down (perhaps due to a wrist issue), but those are still awfully impressive numbers for a player that young in Double-A. Unlike fellow corner outfield prospects Brent Rooker and Trevor Larnach, strikeouts aren’t a big part of Kirilloff’s offensive profile, which is part of what makes him such an intriguing talent. He puts the ball in play, hits for a high average, and should hit for more power with a healthy wrist. If injuries hit early in the season and the Twins need to add a corner outfielder to the 40-man and 26-man rosters, Rooker might get the nod, but Kirilloff would likely jump him in the depth chart with a strong first couple of months.

Jhoan Duran, SP

After a very good 2019 season, Duran’s stock has skyrocketed. The 22-year-old had a 3.76 ERA and high 28.8% strikeout rate across High-A and Double-A. He accrued a lot of those strikeouts on the strength of his “splinker,” a splitter-sinker hybrid that can touch 95. He also has a fastball that sits in the mid to upper 90s, curveball, and changeup. Duran was added to the 40-man this offseason, and a strong start in Double-A or Triple-A could make him a candidate to be added to the 26-man roster by mid-season. After Balazovic, he’s probably the Twins best starting pitching prospect.

Brent Rooker, OF

Since being taken in the first round of the 2017 Draft out of Mississippi State, Rooker’s moved quickly up the system on the strength of his potent bat. After putting up a record-breaking season as a Junior at MSU, the Twins believed in his offensive profile enough to make a significant investment in him, and thus far that looks like a wise decision. Rooker’s slashed .267/.357/.505 in the minors, including .281/.398/.535 in 274 Triple-A at bats last season. His year was cut short by injury, but he returned to play for Team USA in an Olympic Qualifying Tournament in November, where he hit well. Rooker has a lot of swing-and-miss in his game and is already 25, which limits his ceiling to some extent. But his bat is big league ready, and in a different organization he’d likely have already made his debut. With the Twins, he’s behind corner OFs Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler, and his average defense doesn’t make him a strong candidate to be a fourth outfielder. If one of the Twins’ everyday outfielders goes down, especially early in the season, look for Rooker to come up. If he gets regular playing time, his bat should fit in well at the bottom of the Twins’ powerful lineup.

Nick Gordon, IF

We’ve been talking about Gordon as a player on the precipice of the big leagues for three years now. In 2017, he had a monster age-21 season in Double-A, slashing .270/.341/.408 and was the starting shortstop in the Futures Game. A late slump brought down his numbers in 2017, and he experienced a similar trend in 2018. After beginning the season scorching hot in Double-A, he struggled badly after being promoted to Triple A, where he slashed just .212/.262/.283 and fell off most top-100 prospect lists. Last season, he struggled with numerous injuries, but played well in 70 games (.298/.342/.459). This spring, he’s yet to appear in a game as he deals with a gastrointestinal issue. With Jorge Polanco and Luis Arraez entrenched in the middle infield, Gordon’s become a bit of a forgotten man, but he’s still just 24 and has the defensive ability to play around the infield. If he can stay healthy, he should be the first infielder called up when the Twins have a need.

Ryan Jeffers, C

Jeffers, who’s risen all the way to No. 6 on MLB.com’s top 30 Twins prospects list, could soon pair with Mitch Garver to give the Twins a potent 1-2 punch behind the plate. The 6-foot-4 Jeffers, who put up huge number during his three years of college ball at UNC Wilmington, is polished offensively. He slashed .264/.341/.421 with 14 home runs between High-A and Double-A in 2019. The Twins believe he’s improved his defense dramatically, both in terms of pitch-framing and quickening his release time. Jeffers should be a big part of the team by 2021, and if he replicates last year’s success in Double-A and Triple-A, he could enter the 2020 equation.

Trevor Larnach, OF

Larnach has a very similar profile to Rooker, but is thought to have a higher ceiling. He was drafted in the first round out of Oregon State one year after Rooker, and has risen steadily through the system. He hasn’t flashed quite as much power as Rooker yet, but he’s also three years younger, and put up a very strong age-22 season in High-A and Double-A. In 542 at-bats, he slashed .309/.384/.548 with 13 home runs and 44 total extra base hits. He’ll likely start back at Double-A, but a hot start would land him in Triple-A quickly, with a chance to make his debut in the season’s second half.

Griffin Jax, SP

Jax is a very different pitcher than Duran and Balazovic. The Air Force grad is a command and control pitcher—his strikeout totals are modest, but his walk rate is very low. Jax gave up just seven home runs in 127.1 innings pitched last season and gets his fair share of groundballs, which helped him finish with a 2.90 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A in 2019. He’s not on the 40-man roster, but he’s a solid depth piece who could make an appearance in Minnesota this year if things break right.

Edwar Colina, SP

Colina had a fantastic 2019 season that started in High-A Fort Myers and ended in Triple-A Rochester. Right now, he has two very good pitches, a fastball that touches 100 and a heavy slider. If he can develop a third solid pitch (he’s working on a changeup), he’s a candidate to start in the big leagues. If he’s ultimately a two-pitch pitcher, he could end up in the ‘pen, where he’d be a potential weapon as soon as this season.

Travis Blankenhorn, 2B

Blankenhorn has a powerful bat, and pairs it with defensive flexibility. The 23-year-old hit .277/.321/.466 last year, spending almost the entire season in Double-A. He’s played second base, third base and left field in his minor league career, and while he’s considered a bat-first player, the flexibility adds to his value. Despite a powerful build that’s reminiscent of Josh Donaldson, Blankenhorn also stole 11 bases without being caught once, suggesting he has good base-running instincts. It might take a rash of injuries to get him to Minnesota this season, but he’s on the 40-man and not that far away.

Royce Lewis, SS

Don’t be overly-concerned by Lewis’s mediocre 2019 season, when he slashed .236/.290/.371 between High-A and Double-A. Lewis put up those numbers as a 20-year-old, and was one of the youngest players in Double-A when he got promoted. Further, he rebounded nicely in the Arizona Fall League, slashing .353/.411/.565 and winning league MVP while playing center field, second base, and third base. Lewis’s speed and defensive instincts suggest he could be a super-utility player once he gets to the big leagues if he doesn’t stick at shortstop. Lewis had high strikeout rates in High-A and Double-A last year, and some believe his exaggerated leg-kick is contributing to that. He’ll have to lower the K-rate before he has a chance to debut in the majors, and looks more likely to contribute in 2021 rather than 2020, barring a huge offensive season or rash of injuries on the big league club.

Others: Gilberto Celestino, Cole Sands, Jose Miranda, Ben Rortvedt

More likely to arrive in 2021: Jordan Balazovic, Akil Baddoo, Blayne Enlow, Matt Wallner, Dakota Chalmers, Chris Vallimont